Liverpool are in growing danger of having to put Ibrahima Konate up for sale this summer after a trusted reporter lifted the lid on the whopping 150% demands his agent has requested in talks over a new Reds contract – and with two major European giants ready to scrap it out for his signature.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield in a May 2021 when the Reds met the £36m (€45m, $49m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract. Now in his fourth season on Merseyside, the centre-half has emerged as the preferred central defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk, going on to make 126 appearances for Liverpool.

However, the five-year deal that the 22-times capped France defender signed at Anfield is due to expire in summer 2026 – and negotiations over an extension are yet to bear fruit.

We understand the Reds have made it clear to Konate that they are very much keen to tie him down for the long-term and reward him with a pay-hike on his current £80,000 a week arrangement.

An agreement though is yet to be reached and with his deal expiring in just over 12 months time, the Reds cannot afford a repeat of the situations they have found themselves in this summer with Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Now, according to The Times journalist Hamzah Khalique-Loonat, the centre-half’s agent has stunned FSG by making clear his demands for a whopping 150% increase to £200,000 a week.

And with the demands what Liverpool are prepared to offer – such a deal would elevate Konate third on Liverpool’s current payscale behind Salah (£350,000 a week) and Van Dijk (£220,000 a week) – the two parties face a nervous wait to see if a compromise can be reached.

Konate could be put up for sale by Liverpool with two giants keen

As a result, and if a compromise agreement is not reached in the coming weeks, FSG could be left with little choice but to put the defender up for sale and listen to offers for his services this summer.

Our reporter Ben Jacobs revealed last month that the Reds first offered Konate a contract extension last year and it has become a starting point for talks.

And while the Reds have not set a price tag for Konate since they don’t want to sell, suitors believe in excess of £50m would be required for the player if the Reds were backed into a corner this summer.

Indeed, both Real Madrid and PSG have been strongly linked with moves for Konate in recent months.

And the 25-year-old, who is yet to play Ligue 1 football during his career, has previously indicated a desire to one day turn out for PSG, the city of his birth.

Speaking to French outlet Canal Plus in 2023 if he would be keen to one day play for the French giants, he replied: “If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all.”

When asked about interest from PSG and Real Madrid in an interview in February, Konate said: “To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering!

“Now I’m focusing on this season, giving it my all, and I’ll let my agents take care of the rest.”

Meanwhile, another player Liverpool could be open to selling this summer is Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot is keen to freshen up his forward line this summer and we revealed last month that the Portuguese forward is one player they are open to letting leave if the right offer comes in. Now, according to an update, Liverpool have named their price for Jota to leave this summer and with the most likely Premier League side to sign him emerging from the shadows.

Any new striker added to the Liverpool forward line can now expect to line up alongside Mo Salah next season.

That’s after a trusted source revealed a new deal has now been agreed to keep the Egyptian on Merseyside, with the 32-year-old hitting the jackpot and FSG relenting over the final obstacle that was holding up a deal.

Elsewhere, our sources have confirmed the Reds are making enquiries over a deal to sign a versatile Freiburg defender, who looks set to be available for a cut-price fee this summer and is now seen by Hughes as a very genuine candidate to come in and replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side next season.

