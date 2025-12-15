Liverpool are still facing an uncertain situation with Ibrahima Konate, as TEAMtalk sources reveal the club’s latest stance on contract negotiations and confirm two centre-back targets for Arne Slot.

Konate, 26, has struggled to have a consistent run of form this season, but he remains a key player for Liverpool, having started all 16 of their Premier League games so far, and their six Champions League matches, too.

However, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season, there is a genuine possibility that clubs try to lure him from Anfield in January, or pre-agree a deal ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool have been in negotiations with Konate’s camp for some time. Our transfer insider Dean Jones understands that an extension is still the club’s aim, and they want to ideally bring in a centre-back to compete with him, rather than replace him.

“The aim has been to tie him up by the New Year, but I’m not sure they see it as a strict deadline,” Jones told us exclusively.

“The objective has been to avoid another Trent Alexander-Arnold scenario that drags on and on, and then he still leaves. The problem Liverpool have is that if Konate leaves, then they’ll actually need two centre-back signings.

“They are already in the market for someone – and that’s not to replace Konate, it’s to have as well as him. So when we look at [Marc] Guehi or [Nico] Schlotterbeck, we are talking about adding competition and depth to the squad. It’s easiest for Liverpool to keep Konate and give him a decent deal than going out and replacing him and having yet another new player to get up to speed.

“Too many new signings is part of the problem in terms of the team gelling so to now lose Konate in January, even when he hasn’t been playing that well, actually would bring about new problems.

“So I don’t think they will try to sell him – I think they will only lose him if they reach a stage where finding an agreement has become impossible.”

READ NEXT – Xabi Alonso ‘trapped’ at Real Madrid as Jurgen Klopp tipped to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham

Liverpool want a new centre-back – whatever happens

It’s no secret that Crystal Palace captain Guehi remains a top target for Arne Slot. Liverpool had agreed a £35m deal to sign him over the summer, before it collapsed in the final stages of the window.

The Reds remain confident that Guehi will be a Liverpool player. The question is whether they move for him in January to give them the upper hand over rival suitors, or wait until next summer, when his Palace contract expires, to sign him on a free.

Liverpool are expected to try for Guehi again, regardless of whether Konate stays or goes.

Another name on Liverpool’s centre-back shortlist is Borussia Dortmund star Schlotterbeck.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that Liverpool have already held preliminary talks with the defender’s representatives.

The German international has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Dortmund, and that has put several clubs on alert.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Schlotterbeck, but it could take as much as £50m to land him in January.

For now, Liverpool’s full focus is on extending Konate’s deal, but Slot still plans to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Latest Liverpool news: Van Dijk on Salah, Semenyo latest

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has urged Mo Salah to STAY at Liverpool as speculation persists about the 33-year-old’s future at Anfield.

Salah accused the Reds of “throwing him under the bus” in an interview and was dropped from the squad by Slot. However, he returned to the fold at the weekend, contributing to a win over Brighton. But he is now unavailable as he jets off to play for Egypt at AFCON. Liverpool still maintain Salah is not going anywhere.

In other news, Man Utd are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, as sources confirm the Red Devils have the capability to match his £65m release clause in January.

As previously reported, though, Semenyo views a switch to Liverpool as his ideal next move.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.