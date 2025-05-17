Liverpool are ‘angry’ with Real Madrid over their plan on Ibrahima Konate, with a report in Spain also revealing how they aim to take ‘revenge’ by using Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold announced last week that he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract runs out. The England international right-back is widely expected to move to Madrid, who already have an agreement in place with him.

Liverpool reportedly offered Alexander-Arnold more money than Madrid to sign a new deal, but the 26-year-old was adamant that he was only going to join Los Blancos.

Madrid want Alexander-Arnold to be part of their squad for the Club World Cup, which starts in June, but, according to Defensa Central, Liverpool plan to block an early release.

The Premier League champions want to keep the right-back until the end of June and make him fulfil his contract before joining Madrid as a free agent.

This is part of Liverpool’s ‘revenge’ plot after learning that Madrid are planning to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer of 2026.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season, and, according to Defensa Central, the France international centre-back has so far refused to extend his deal.

Madrid, who will have Xabi Alonso as their new manager with Carlo Ancelotti leaving to become the Brazil boss, are said to be ‘willing’ to wait until next summer to snap up Konate on a free transfer, which has left Liverpool ‘angry’, with the Merseyside club thinking that ‘enough is enough’.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 when he joined from RB Leipzig for £36million.

The 25-year-old centre-back has scored five goals and given four assists in 130 appearances for the Merseyside club so far in his career.

DON’T MISS

🔴 Liverpool hopes of extraordinary Florian Wirtz transfer RAMP UP as intricate new details of secret meeting emerge

🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

What Ibrahima Konate has said about his future

Rumours linking Konate with Madrid have been around for a while now.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on a summer deal for the defender.

Konate addressed those rumours in February and told Telefoot: “To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering!

“Now I’m focusing on this season, giving it my all and I’ll let my agents take care of the rest.”

Liverpool still have over a year to convince Konate to put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, the Reds are right to worry about losing the centre-back on a free transfer next summer.

Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool despite being a boyhood fan, so one would not be surprised if Konate did the same.

Latest Liverpool news: Madrid raid, French star wants to join

The Spanish media have claimed that Madrid are planning to make a move for a top Liverpool midfielder.

Los Blancos are said to be willing to offload Brazil international forward Rodrygo to fund a move for the Anfield star.

Elsewhere, a report has revealed that Liverpool are set to complete a deal for another Bournemouth star after missing out on the signing of Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen was on Liverpool’s radar, but the Spain international centre-back has decided to move to Madrid in a £50million deal despite having interest from Chelsea as well.

Meanwhile, one of Ligue 1’s best attacking players is ready to leave his club and move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

However, the Reds need to act quickly, as Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to be a prime contender to sign the £19million forward.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?