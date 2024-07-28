Liverpool icon urges Edwards to complete superb £100m deal, but Klopp ally tells Reds star to leave

Liverpool legend John Barnes has told the Reds to raid Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon in a big-money deal, while a former coach under Jurgen Klopp hopes one of his ex-players will move on.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been credited with interest in Gordon amid his brilliant form for Newcastle and his emergence on the international stage with England. Liverpool were tipped to enter negotiations with Newcastle while the left winger was away on international duty at Euro 2024.

It was claimed that Gordon had begun speaking with some of his England team-mates about how he would love to move to Anfield, having supported Liverpool growing up.

The transfer soon hit a stumbling block, as Liverpool are unlikely to pay the huge £80-100million fee needed to forge an agreement with Newcastle.

Nevertheless, Barnes has sung Gordon’s praises and suggested Liverpool chief Michael Edwards presses ahead with his bid to sign the 23-year-old.

“We like local players and he’s not only English but he’s a Scouser,” Barnes said. “He’s got energy and lots of pace, he’s very dynamic and he’s a player that even Jurgen Klopp would have liked.

“If Arne Slot is looking at Gordon as an option, he would be great at Liverpool. The interest in Gordon is leading me to believe Liverpool are going to be a very intense, driven and high pressing team.”

Liverpool signing Gordon would likely see one of Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo depart. Diaz is the more likely of the two to leave as he has been linked with European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

Liverpool latest: Gordon in, Kelleher out?

It must be noted that sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle are preparing a lucrative contract proposal for Gordon to keep Liverpool at bay.

While Gordon is on Liverpool’s shortlist, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is aiming to leave Merseyside so he can become a guaranteed starter for a new club.

During his time in charge of Liverpool, Klopp labelled Kelleher ‘world class’ as he is too good to be simply warming the bench.

The 25-year-old is a target for numerous clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic.

Now, Klopp’s former keeper coach, John Achterberg, has become the latest observer to tell Kelleher he needs a summer move.

“Hopefully he gets a move, because he deserves to be number one,” the coach said.

“You know if you have two goalies like that you probably have the best goalie squad Liverpool probably ever had in a number one and two position in the same time – it’s crazy.”

Kelleher’s new Republic of Ireland boss, Heimir Hallgrimsson, has already told him to join a new club.

And earlier this week, Kelleher’s former Liverpool team-mate Adrian gave his verdict on the situation.

“I’ve a really good relationship with Caoimh, we had so many conversations. The ‘mister’ (Klopp) saw he was ready and I had to be there to support him. He showed last season he could be Liverpool’s No.1,” Adrian said.

“It’s also clear that, when Alisson is there, he’ll start most games. Caoimh is at an age where you want to play every weekend. He also wants to be Ireland’s No.1, which will happen if he’s playing regularly.

“I know he wants to have more minutes. I hope he makes the right decision for himself.”

