Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season and, despite only starting his new role with the Red Bull group in January, is reportedly eyeing a shock return to management, with Real Madrid one of two options for the iconic German coach.

Klopp, 57, left behind an incredible legacy at Anfield, having led Liverpool to winning eight major trophies, including Premier League and Champions League titles.

After announcing his decision to leave the Reds, Klopp said he needed to take a “long break” from football, before he then became Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer a few months later.

According to a shock report from Brazilian outlet UOL, Klopp is ‘unhappy’ in his new job and finds himself ‘increasingly worn out’. It’s claimed that Klopp ‘will leave’ if the right opportunity to return to management arises.

The shock report alleges that Klopp ‘would only accept leaving Red Bull for one of two destinations: the Brazilian national team or Real Madrid‘.

Klopp is said to earn between €12m and €14m with Red Bull, but ‘his dissatisfaction has been a recurring theme in the corridors of the multi-million dollar company in recent weeks.’

UOL adds that the Brazilian federation ‘have not approached’ Klopp yet and Carlo Ancelotti and Jorge Jesus remain their top manager targets. Ancelotti, however, is ‘at risk’ at Madrid, so there could be a vacancy at the Bernabeu in the coming months.

READ MORE: Liverpool star’s father drops huge Real Madrid transfer hint as FULL quotes emerge

England, Germany jobs could be future options for Klopp – sources

This isn’t the first time Klopp has been linked with Madrid since leaving Liverpool and TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs shed light on the rumours last month.

Despite the noise, Jacobs understands that Klopp is fully focused on his Red Bull job for now and if he was to return to management, an international role would be most likely.

As we reported, Klopp could be a concrete option for England or Germany should Thomas Tuchel or Julian Nagelsmann be relieved of their duties following the 2026 World Cup. Jacobs also confirmed that Ancelotti and Jesus are the top targets for Brazil.

However, the idea that Klopp could leave Red Bull after just a few months there is not accurate to our understanding.

As for Madrid, it is true that they could decide to part ways with Ancelotti this summer. Their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal tonight, which they trail 3-0 on aggregate, could have a big bearing on the esteemed coach’s future.

But despite Klopp being linked with Madrid in recent weeks, sources state that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is their top target to replace Ancelotti.

No approaches have been made to Klopp by Los Blancos, and it would be a HUGE shock to see him leave Red Bull this year.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid wages: Top 11 highest-paid players on football’s biggest wage bill

Latest Liverpool news: West Ham raid,

🔴 West Ham make Liverpool ace ‘top’ transfer target – and Reds WILL sell

🔴 Liverpool to steamroll competition for ‘best young English player since Jude Bellingham’

🔴 Sources: Eddie Howe intervenes as Liverpool, Arsenal chase Newcastle superstar

🔴 Liverpool ramp up plans to secure quality striker signing as FOUR rivals join chase

POLL: Who was Klopp’s best Liverpool signing?