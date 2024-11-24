Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is reportedly ‘set to agree’ a new contract with the Reds’ that’ll keep him at Anfield for at least one more season.

The Reds currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 at St Mary’s.

Van Dijk, 33, has played a big role in Liverpool’s success this season, having started all 12 of their Premier League matches and helping his team to keep six clean sheets in the process.

The centre-back’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season which has prompted speculation that he could leave on a free transfer, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and around Europe.

According to GiveMeSport, negotiations have reached a ‘crucial point’ and Van Dijk is ‘looking set’ to sign a new contract with Liverpool imminently.

The Reds will want to get everything agreed before January, as from then Van Dijk will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs, if he doesn’t put pen to paper.

But the report claims that while an agreement has not been signed yet, ‘negotiations have been progressing in a manner that suggests optimism for a resolution.’

Van Dijk expected to pen new Liverpool contract

Sources exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan at the beginning of November that Liverpool were very confident of securing a new deal for Van Dijk.

TEAMtalk sources close to the Reds have consistently stated that Liverpool are keen to extend his deal and keep him as the skipper for at least next season.

We reported that an agreement was ‘closer than people realise’ and that hasn’t changed, with a new contract expected to be officially announced before the end of the year.

We understand that Liverpool intend to offer Van Dijk a one-year extension, with the club keen to retain the option for another year included in the contract.

Liverpool are also in negotiations with the agents of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, who are both set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

As with Van Dijk, Liverpool are confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal, with the Reds willing to make him the best-paid player at the club.

There is less certainty surrounding Salah, however, who remains a prime target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Some TEAMtalk sources close to Liverpool have said that they ‘expect’ him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool round-up: Leeds join race for target / Galatasaray want Alisson

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to bring in a new left-back in January and Swedish sensation Daniel Svensson is on their shortlist.

We revealed earlier this month that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Svensson, who plays for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark. However, they are just one of several admirers of the 22-year-old, whose entry into English football might not even be at Premier League level.

Leeds have now positioned themselves in the battle to bring Svensson to England, according to reports.

Able to play as a left-back or in central midfield, Svensson’s versatility could make him a useful asset to whoever wins the race for his signature. Nordsjaelland have him under contract until 2027.

In other news, Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly plotting an audacious move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Galatasaray are hoping their former player Claudio Taffarel can play a key role in convincing the shot-stopper to leave Liverpool, per reports.

The Super Lig outfit are ‘closely monitoring’ Alisson’s situation at Anfield and have asked Taffarel to help them in their transfer hunt.

Taffarel has previously been a player and a coach for Galatasaray. He currently works with Alisson as a goalkeeping coach for both Liverpool and the Brazil national team.

