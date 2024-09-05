Liverpool great tips TWO elite stars to join Real Madrid, with Slot already ‘planning’ for devastating exit

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has warned that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be followed to Real Madrid by one of his Anfield team-mates, while Arne Slot is already preparing for life without the influential right-back.

The main talking point at Liverpool currently is the future of Mo Salah. After his starring role in the 3-0 demolition of Manchester United, the forward made a big hint he will be leaving Liverpool when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

But Liverpool fans are worried about the futures of Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, too. As things stand, both of those players are free to negotiate with rival clubs in January as their deals are also due to expire next summer.

Real Madrid have set their sights on Alexander-Arnold as part of a sensational triple signing, while the latest reports suggest Salah is ‘desperate’ to extend his contract with Liverpool, which will be welcomed as a big boost for Slot.

Ex-Liverpool star Souness has now given his verdict on Alexander-Arnold’s situation. The midfielder-turned-pundit believes Alexander-Arnold is keen on joining Madrid, which is why Conor Bradley is being given game time by Slot.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in terms of the way he plays, and he’s got an unbelievable delivery – not to mention he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Madrid and that message may already have been relayed to Liverpool,” Souness said on the Three Up Front podcast.

“I don’t see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than if they know he’s leaving. They’d still want to keep him on side for the rest of the season and he’ll go for free at the end of it.

“The message that he’s made up his mind may already have been relayed to the higher-ups at the club. He’s running his contract down. If you’re going to leave Liverpool, where else other than Real Madrid can you really go to better yourself?”

Liverpool news: Bradley to replace Real Madrid-bound star

Souness continued: “Arne Slot brought Conor Bradley off the bench against both Brentford and Manchester United. “He’s a proper player. Slot may have just wanted to give him a feel for what it’s like to play at Old Trafford, to keep him onside. He’s giving Bradley a few minutes and just making sure he’s happy.

“He’s certainly taking a good look at Bradley. It’s forward planning from Slot. He’s been told he’s good enough for the first team and he wants to see that for himself.”

The five-time English champion would not be surprised if Van Dijk followed Alexander-Arnold to Madrid, which would represent another massive blow for Liverpool.

“Liverpool can’t let all three of Trent, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk leave,” Souness added. “I could see Trent at Real Madrid, I could see Van Dijk there as well.

“The point being that if you’re leaving Liverpool then the only place you’d really want to go is Madrid. Van Dijk might be getting older but he’s an athlete. You can still get a couple more good years out of him.

“He’s a better player than what Real already have in the likes of Antonio Rudiger. He’s more of a footballer, he’s a better athlete, better in the air and better on the ball. I wouldn’t even compare the two.”

