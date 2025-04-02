Liverpool identify 29-cap Romania star as Alexander-Arnold heir amid buyback clause claims

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of a new right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold closes in on a move to Real Madrid, with a LaLiga star available for a bargain fee on the shortlist, per reports.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield is just 90 days away from expiring and the suggestion from multiple outlets is that he has already agreed a lucrative deal to join Madrid this summer.

We have consistently reported that the England international is Madrid’s top transfer target and if he makes the move, as expected, it will leave a void in Liverpool’s squad.

According to Sport Bild, the Reds and Manchester City are poised to battle several European clubs for the signing of Rayo Vallecano and Romania right-back Andrei Ratiu, who has been impressive this season.

Ratiu has played in all but two of Vallecano’s LaLiga games this season, helping the Spanish club to keep six clean sheets and contributing two goals and three assists in the process.

The 26-year-old, who has chalked up 29 caps for Romania, has played a major role in Vallecano’s success this season as they push for European qualification and he could be available for a bargain fee, but Liverpool face a problem.

Ratiu has a £21m release clause in his Vallecano contract, a bargain for a player of his quality. However, his former club, Villarreal, can secure his return for as little as £6m due to a buyback clause in his contract, per Sport Bild’s report. That could scupper a Liverpool move, even if Villarreal wanted to re-sign him and sell for a profit.

Rayo Vallecano chief: ‘We are very happy with Andrei’

Vallecano sporting director David Cobeno was asked about Ratiu’s future in a recent interview.

Cobeno insisted that the LaLiga side are ‘confident’ of keeping him, but admits they are powerless to stop him leaving if a club triggers his release clause.

“We are very happy with Andrei here. The motto is always the same: whoever wants him has to pay his release clause,” Cobeno told DAZN.

“We’re very confident about the future. Time will tell whether he stays with us or whether someone else pays his release clause.”

Liverpool have their eye on multiple right-back targets. They already have youngster Conor Bradley as a back-up to Alexander-Arnold, but he has struggled with injuries this season.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement option.

However, Liverpool will face serious competition for his signature, with Manchester City very keen as they eye a long-term successor to Kyle Walker, who’s likely played his last game for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ratiu would be a cheaper addition than Frimpong but as stated by Sport Bild’s report, a move depends on whether Villarreal trigger their buyback clause before the Reds decide to trigger his release clause, so they must move quickly.

