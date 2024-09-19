Exclusive: Liverpool identify FOUR classy centre-backs to replace Van Dijk, with England star eyed

Liverpool are scouring the market for a new centre-back amid the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk and TEAMtalk can reveal their top four targets.

The 33-year-old Dutch international is one of three key Reds stars to have a contract that expires next summer, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold being the other two.

We understand that Liverpool are planning for Van Dijk’s departure and sporting director Richard Hughes has already begun the hunt for his successor.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer is viewed as one of the ‘ideal candidates’ to be added to the Liverpool squad.

The Brazilian centre-back, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in July, would be an expensive addition. Juventus will demand approximately €70m (£58.8m; $77.8m) for Bremer, who is on a long-term contract until 2029.

We understand that Liverpool boss Arne Slot is a big admirer of Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who has a €60m (£50.4m; $66.7m) release clause in his contract.

Sources describe the battle of Inacio’s services as ‘fierce’ but Liverpool are poised to make a move for the talented 23-year-old should Van Dijk decide against signing a new deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi lead race for exit-bound Arsenal star as Edu eyes centre-mid who snubbed Liverpool

Liverpool are big admirers of Marc Guehi – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Sevilla’s Loic Bade has also been identified as a target by Liverpool’s recruitment chiefs but there is a significant obstacle to a deal.

The 24-year old, who recently penned a contract extension until 2029, has a €50m (£42m; £55.7m) release clause in his deal. Liverpool consider that fee too high and if they decide to move for him in the coming months, will try and negotiate a lower price.

The Reds plan to monitor Bade’s performances for the rest of this season before deciding whether to make a swoop for him.

The defender Liverpool have been watching for the longest time though is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who came close to joining Newcastle over the summer.

Guehi was arguably England’s standout performer at Euro 2024 and Eddie Howe was desperate to bring him to St James’ Park.

The Magpies made four bids for Guehi but all were rejected, the last of which amounted to £65m including add-ons. The Eagles’ weren’t willing to budge on their price tag of £75m at the time.

However, with Guehi’s contract expiring in 2026, sources say it is ‘not excluded’ that Palace could be open to negotiating lower figures than £75m for the defender next summer.

Van Dijk, who played a vital role in Liverpool winning eight major trophies during the Jurgen Klopp era, will be incredibly difficult to replace, but Guehi is arguably the pick of the bunch here thanks to his Premier League experience.

Liverpool get fresh Martin Zubimendi hope

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at bringing in a new midfielder in January and reports suggest that a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi could be reignited.

Reports suggest that Zubimendi ‘regrets’ snubbing a move to Anfield over the summer and with Sociedad yet to tie him down to a new contract, he could be available this winter.

Liverpool were willing to pay the €60m (£50.5m, $66.9m) release clause in Zubimendi’s deal in the summer and their position is unlikely to have changed. If the Reds sniff an opportunity to get the Spaniard they may well move for him again.

Arsenal, however, are understood considering their own move for Zubimendi, so a transfer battle could break out between the two Premier League powerhouses.

The Merseyside club have also been linked with a move for Dutch star Xavi Simons as Slot considers bringing in more competition for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Simons is on loan with RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain and the French side are not willing to accept anything less than €80m (£67.4m, $89.4m) for the 21-year-old.

IN FOCUS: Virgil van Dijk vs Marc Guehi

DON’T MISS: 16 Premier League free agents in 2025: Trio of Liverpool superstars headline some eye-catching names