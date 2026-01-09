Liverpool have ‘contingency plans’ in place should they decide to sack manager Arne Slot, with sources revealing FOUR exciting names on the Reds’ radar.

The defending Premier League champions have no immediate plans to part ways with Slot, despite a challenging season that has seen the Reds slip to fourth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Sources close to the club indicate that while Slot’s position is secure as it stands, a comprehensive review is planned at the season’s end to assess his long-term fit at Anfield.

The Dutchman, who guided Liverpool to a sensational Premier League title in his debut season last year, has faced intense scrutiny this term. A mid-season crisis saw the team endure a dismal run, including nine defeats in 12 games across all competitions – the club’s worst spell in over 70 years.

Recent results have stabilised somewhat, with an unbeaten streak extending to recent draws against Leeds United, Fulham, and a hard-fought point at Arsenal, but some of those performances have been described as laboured and uninspiring.

Slot himself has acknowledged the difficulties, citing injuries, set-piece vulnerabilities, and the challenges of transitioning from Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity era. “We are in the position we deserve after the first half of the season,” he admitted earlier this winter, while expressing confidence that improvements are on the horizon.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and sporting director Richard Hughes are understood to value Slot’s tactical acumen and the stability he brought in his first year. Reliable sources state the his job is “not in any jeopardy at the moment,” with no plans for a mid-season change. Contract talks for an extension – once seen as inevitable after last season’s triumph – have been shelved amid the current form dip, however.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool admirers of four managers – Slot backed for now

While Slot is safe for now, contingency planning appears underway. Insiders have linked the club with several high-profile candidates should a change be deemed necessary in the summer:

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is on the shortlist. The Austrian has impressed with his organised, counter-attacking style at Palace, turning them into a resilient unit despite limited resources, and most notably, leading them to FA Cup glory last term.

Manchester United have identified Glasner as their top target to become their next permanent manager next season – adding another layer of intrigue.

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, previously at Brighton, is also admired. De Zerbi’s possession-based, fluid football aligns with Liverpool’s philosophical shift under Slot.

His availability and proven Premier League track record keep him in the conversation. But again, United are in the mix, with sources revealing that De Zerbi would be keen to manage the Red Devils should the opportunity arise, while Tottenham are big fans of his, too.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola has ‘serious admiration’ from the board at Liverpool, per sources. Widely regarded as one of the league’s overachievers, Iraola’s high-pressing, dynamic approach at Bournemouth has earned rave reviews.

Francesco Farioli of Porto completes the list. The young Italian has caught attention with his innovative tactics in Portugal. His versatility and modern ideas represent a bolder, forward-thinking choice.

Yet, with Champions League qualification still within reach and potential for a strong second-half surge, Slot retains the backing to steer the ship through turbulent waters. As Liverpool prepare for their next fixtures, the focus remains on climbing the table and securing European football. An end-of-season verdict will ultimately decide if Slot’s project continues – or if Anfield welcomes a new era once more.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.