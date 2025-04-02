Liverpool could have a golden chance to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo this summer, with sources revealing the likelihood of a summer exit and rival Premier League interest in the winger.

Sociedad are facing a crucial moment in their season, after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey in a dramatic semi-final with Real Madrid, their focus is on fighting for European football next term.

They currently sit 10th in LaLiga and are running out of time to bridge a nine-point gap with seventh-placed Real Betis. An eighth-place finish may be enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League, but Sociedad are two points away from that, too.

TEAMtalk understands that failure to qualify for Europe could force Sociedad to sell some of their best players, such as Kubo and confirmed Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on several winger targets amid the uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah and as previously reported, Kubo is considered a top target.

The 23-year-old Japanese international is a key player for Sociedad, having notched seven goals and four assists this season.

Kubo performed excellently in Sociedad’s 5-4 defeat to Real Madrid on aggregate, contributing one assist in the second leg on Tuesday night.

Kubo is Liverpool’s priority to replace Mo Salah – sources

Sources state that Liverpool are the club to have shown the most concrete interest in Kubo to date, but Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on his situation.

The former Real Madrid star has a release clause of around €60m (£50m, $65m) in his contract, which his three top suitors believe is excellent value for money.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have been in contact with Kubo’s entourage for over a year, since January 2024, and have never stopped.

Salah’s future will play a fundamental role in whether Liverpool move for Kubo, but if Salah does depart Anfield, he is the NUMBER ONE target to replace him, per sources.

The race for Kubo is wide open at this stage, and much will depend on where Sociedad finishes in LaLiga and whether Liverpool, Tottenham, or Bayern move quickly to sign him.

