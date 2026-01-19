Centre-back has accepted Liverpool ‘offer’ but ‘no guarantee’ he will ‘make it big’ at Anfield

While Liverpool fans are still reeling after missing out on the signing of Marc Guehi to Manchester City, the Anfield faithful might take solace in the fact that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have already signed a centre-back in the January transfer window, although the latest comments about him could raise some concerns.

Liverpool failed to secure the services of Guehi on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window after Crystal Palace could not sign a suitable replacement. The defending Premier League champions maintained their interest in the England international, and the expectation was that a deal would be done in 2026.

However, it is Manchester City who have signed Guehi from Palace in the January transfer window, and that too for just £20million (€23m, $26.7m).

Liverpool fans are bitterly disappointed, but it would be worth a reminder to the Anfield faithful that the Reds have already secured the services of a centre-back for the long term.

On January 2, 2026, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool had agreed a deal to sign Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien in the summer of 2026.

Romano noted on X at the time: ‘Liverpool agree deal to sign 17 year old Austrian centre back Ifeanyi Ndukwe for summer 2026, here we go!

‘Agreement in place, valid from July. Austria Wien accepted the proposal, as @AlexHuber81 reported today.

‘Seen as huge talent, Nduke said yes to #LFC project.’

Multiple sources have since confirmed that Ndukwe will make the move to Liverpool in the summer of 2026 after he turns 18.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Ndukwe, who starred for Austria at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, will initially team up with Rob Page’s Liverpool Under-21 side.

Austria Under-18s manager Hermann Stadler has said that Ndukwehas indeed accepted the “offer” from the Reds.

According to Stadler, Ndukwe turned down the chance to join Inter Milan, and while he is happy that the 17-year-old has earned the move to Liverpool, he has warned that the centre-back may not make it big at Anfield.

Stadler told LAOLA1: “I am very happy for Ify, he deserves it. He has made a huge step forward in the last year, delivering a top performance in every game at the World Cup.

“He received this offer from Liverpool partly because of the World Cup.

“He had also previously received an offer from Inter Milan, which, for whatever reason, was not finalises.

“I’m very happy that he’s signed with a top club. Personally, I think another year at Austria would have done him good.

“An experienced player like (Aleksandar) Dragovic could have mentored him there, and then maybe he could have gone abroad at 18 or 19.

“He has no guarantee that he’ll make it big, neither at Austria nor at Liverpool.

“We’ll know more in two or three years. But I believe he has the potential to become a great centre-back.”

Stadler added in Kronen Zeitung, as relayed by SportWitness: “He’s developed superbly and will go far.

“I would have liked to see him play in Austria for another year. In two or three years, we’ll see if it was the right move.”

