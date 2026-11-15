Big Liverpool plans for Ifeanyi Ndukwe revealed as transfer implications emerge

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the progress of defensive prospect Ifeanyi Ndukwe, with the club convinced the teenager has a first-team future at Anfield and is set become part of Andoni Iraola’s plans in 2027, TEAMtalk understands.

Ndukwe has made an impressive start to life in Spain with Levante after Liverpool arranged a loan move to ensure the highly rated centre-back continued his development following a standout pre-season.

The Austrian teenager joined Liverpool from Austria Vienna in January, although he was unable to make the move to Merseyside until the summer. He quickly caught the eye during pre-season, with his performances making a strong impression on the coaching staff.

However, a lack of the necessary work-permit clearance meant he could not remain at Anfield for the start of the campaign, making a loan move essential.

Levante provided the opportunity for Ndukwe to gain valuable experience in LaLiga, and, after a few weeks settling into his new surroundings, he has become an increasingly important member of their first-team squad.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool remain firmly invested in his development and see him, alongside midfield starlet Trey Nyoni – who has made the breakthrough this season – as hugely important parts of their longer-term plans.

Indeed, the strength of their belief in Ndukwe is understood to be one reason why links with a number of established central defenders should be treated with caution. Liverpool are not necessarily looking to add in that area simply for the sake of it, with the club confident they have significant potential coming through.

Virgil van Dijk is on course to earn an additional year this summer, while Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are also part of the club’s long-term defensive plans.

Liverpool see Ndukwe as future elite centre-back

Ndukwe’s progress could therefore influence where Liverpool choose to focus their recruitment efforts, potentially allowing them to prioritise other positions rather than add further competition at centre-back.

Sources at Anfield are keen to stress the level of confidence the club have in the youngster, who now qualifies for a work permit and is viewed as someone who could be ready to make the step into the first-team picture in 2027.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Ndukwe could, in theory, return to Liverpool in January. However, the current preference is for him to remain in Spain until the end of the season, giving him the chance to continue his development with regular first-team football.

That situation is not entirely straightforward, though, with other Premier League clubs having made enquiries about his availability and showing an interest in taking him on loan for the second half of the campaign.

A further loan move is therefore an option Liverpool could consider, although their priority remains ensuring Ndukwe gets the right environment and playing time to continue his progress.

Meanwhile, a sublime Liverpool target has admitted he has ‘always supported’ rivals Manchester United.