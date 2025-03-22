Liverpool told to bid £42m for Brazilian winger ‘better’ than Gakpo who DESTROYED Kyle Walker

Liverpool have been urged by a pundit to make a bid for Igor Paixao and replace Cody Gakpo in the starting line-up, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of the Reds losing another winger, Luis Diaz, in the summer transfer window.

Gakpo has been on the books of Liverpool since January 2023 when he joined from PSV for an initial transfer fee of £35million. Manchester United were interested in the Netherlands international winger at the time, but it was their Premier League rivals Liverpool who managed to secure his services.

The versatile forward has been a good player for the Reds over the years and has been a valuable option in the squad, first for Jurgen Klopp and now for Arne Slot.

The 25-year-old has made 119 appearances for Liverpool since his move to Anfield, scoring 39 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

Under fellow Dutchman Slot this season, Gakpo has scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 40 appearances this season.

Gakpo is still only 25 and has his best years ahead of him, but a former Feyenoord manager has said that Liverpool should sign Igor Paixao in the summer transfer window.

Rob Jacobs believes that the 24-year-old Feyenoord winger is better than Gakpo, adding that Liverpool should not hesitate to bid €50million (£42m, $54m) for the 24-year-old Brazilian star, who has scored 11 goals and given 15 assists in 38 matches in all competitions this season and terrorised Manchester City-owned AC Milan right-back Kyle Walker in the Champions League game in the Netherlands in February.

Paixao, who registered an assist in Feyenoord’s 3-3 draw with Man City earlier in the season, scored the only goal in the match at Stadion Feijenoord after just three minutes when he beat Walker before firing in at the neat post.

The winger was a constant problem for Walker, and Jacobs believes that he would make Liverpool stronger.

Jacobs told 1908.nl when asked to choose between Gakpo and Paixao: “Then I’ll go for Paixão. I really think he makes Liverpool stronger. Arne Slot should also enjoy his development.

“Gakpo is of course also a fantastic player and is doing well at Liverpool, but I think Paixão is better.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Liverpool would report to Feyenoord. Hey, €40 million or €50 million? They don’t make a fuss about that in England.”

READ MORE 🔴 Mo Salah breaks down in tears as major new transfer link ignites after Liverpool exit

Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool – sources

While Liverpool have been urged to replace Gakpo in the team, the Reds are in danger of losing another winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 19 that Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

While the Colombia international is not at the top of the list, the Gunners are keeping tabs on his situation.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are open to selling Diaz at the end of the season.

There has been constant rumour that Barcelona are keen on signing the winger this summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Aina blow, De Vrij interest

Liverpool are interested in signing Ola Aina in the summer transfer window, but it has been revealed that the Nottingham Forest right-back may not join the Reds.

The Merseyside club are on the hunt for a new right-back as it is becoming increasingly clear that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool believe that Aina would be a good fit for Slot’s system, but the Nigeria international will not agitate to leave Forest and could sign a new deal with the Premier League top-four hopefuls.

Just like Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk could also leave as a free agent, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds are reportedly looking for a new centre-back and have targeted Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij.

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili has made it clear that he is joining Liverpool from Valencia to become the number one goalkeeper for Slot.

The goalkeeper said: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterward. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

IN FOCUS: Igor Paixao vs Cody Gakpo this season