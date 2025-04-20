Trent Alexander-Arnold has put Liverpool just one win away from the Premier League title after his winning goal against Leicester City, which also condemned the Foxes to relegation.

Arne Slot’s side were dominant throughout the game but struggled to find the back of the net until Alexander-Arnold’s left-footed strike in the 76th minute.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires this summer and despite Liverpool trying to tie him down to an extension, widespread reports suggest that he’s already agreed personal terms over a move to Real Madrid.

In recent days there has been speculation that Alexander-Arnold may end up staying with the Premier League champions-elect, following the news that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be leaving the Bernabeu.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that “Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold” and the expectation is that he’ll still join on a free transfer, with a verbal agreement “at the final stages.”

Following Liverpool’s victory over Leicester, Alexander-Arnold was questioned on where his future lies, but refused to be drawn in.

“Look, obviously like I said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation, I’m not going to go into details. But these days like today are always special,” he told Sky Sports. “Scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles, being in title races, they’re special moments that will live with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them.”

Arne Slot heaps praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool boss Slot was unsurprisingly asked about Alexander-Arnold’s future following the game, but stuck to a similar script to the right-back, choosing to focusing on his achievements rather than the transfer speculation.

“It would be ridiculous if someone argues his [Alexander-Arnold’s]commitment to this club,” Slot said in a post-match interview.

“All the headlines should be about Trent scoring this goal and all of the incredible moments he has delivered for this football club over the years.”

On Alexander-Arnold scoring with his left foot, Slot added: “I wonder if he ever did it before? But he has a very good left foot. But because his right foot is so, so, so exceptional, he prefers to hit it with his right.

“An important goal, great for him. Last week it was Virgil [van Dijk], now it is Trent, it’s been Mo [Salah] for a long, long, long time – today he missed a few. It’s so nice to have players that can step up if we really need it.

“That’s what Virgil did last week and Trent did today.”

