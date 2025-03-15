‘Immaculate’ Liverpool star backed to join Tottenham as unfortunate Anfield exit draws near

A faultless Liverpool star in an unfortunate position has been tipped to join Tottenham, and he’d also serve as a huge upgrade at Manchester United too, according to one observer.

The vast bulk of Arne Slot’s squad have enjoyed stellar seasons so far, with Liverpool racing towards their 20th top division title. The usual suspects like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have led the way, though plenty of fringe stars have stood up when it’s mattered most.

Chief among them is back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who deputised expertly during Alisson Becker’s injury absence in the autumn.

Kelleher has also featured in three of Liverpool’s five League Cup clashes this season, with the Reds advancing all the way to Sunday’s final vs Newcastle at Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland international, 26, continues to prove why he’s arguably the best No 2 in the league and is more than deserving of being a regular starter.

Unfortunately for Kelleher, there’s the small matter of Alisson standing in his way. Furthermore, Liverpool have already agreed on a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’ll arrive from Valencia in the summer.

As such, the expectation is Kelleher – who was already growing increasingly unhappy with his back-up role anyway – will leave Liverpool at season’s end.

And according to former Reds striker, John Aldridge, Tottenham would be wise to make a move. That’s despite Guglielmo Vicario being one of Spurs’ few vocal leaders and Antonin Kinsky arriving in January.

Aldridge even suggested Kelleher would represent a significant upgrade at Man Utd too, though the chances of Liverpool selling to Man Utd are virtually nil. The last player to transfer directly between the two great rivals was Phil Chisnall in 1964.

“He’s a top notch ‘keeper,” began Aldridge (as quoted by CaughtOffside). “In the two League Cup finals he played he was arguably Man of the Match. Whenever he has pulled on the shirt for Liverpool, he has been immaculate. He has been brilliant.

“He’s so unfortunate, as he knows, that Liverpool has the best goalkeeper in the world and that’s really hard to take.

“As much as I would love him to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career, I think I can probably see him having to go to play regular football because it’s what he deserves. As much as he loves Liverpool, he should be playing week in, week out.”

The former striker added: “As a Liverpool fan, I’d love to see him go abroad. I think it would be great for him. I’m looking at the top teams here and there’s some teams like Tottenham that need a better goalkeeper… Manchester United need a better keeper! But he’s not going there!

“He could play for any team in the Premier League but personally you know I’d say it’s one of the top teams in Europe that he deserves. Italy, Spain, Germany or whatever. I think that would be perfect for him, I really do.”

