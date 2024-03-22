Imperious Liverpool star shuts down Euro giant move with ‘legendary’ comment; predicts success after Klopp

Top Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has ended all Paris Saint-Germain hopes of stealing him away from Anfield by labelling his current club ‘legendary’, while the player has also spoken about life post-Jurgen Klopp.

Konate moved to England in July 2021 when Liverpool paid £36million to sign him from RB Leipzig. The Paris-born ace has since formed one of the best centre-back partnerships in the world with Liverpool hero Virgil van Dijk.

So far, Konate has made 85 appearances for Liverpool, chipping in with three goals and helping the club win one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Konate is still only 24 years old but is already emerging into one of the most dominant defenders in football. Liverpool chiefs view him as being a key player for the future, especially after talismanic manager Klopp departs.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Konate’s great performances have led to interest from PSG. The Ligue 1 giants believe they can tempt him into returning to his home city.

However, PSG look set to be disappointed in their transfer hunt. Konate, who is currently on international duty with France, has made a big hint he will be staying at Liverpool by lauding the size of the club.

Plus, Konate attempted to reassure fans that Liverpool will remain competitive no matter who replaces Klopp as manager.

“Liverpool is Liverpool. Klopp was the one who came looking for me and got me to the level I’m at today,” he said in an interview with France TV Info.

Liverpool ‘a legendary, exceptional club’

“It will always be a legendary, exceptional club. Everyone is apprehensive, and every player is aware of that. Who will the new manager be? Will things go well, both collectively and individually?

“Because the new manager might arrive but for personal reasons, he might not like us, and you can’t stay at the club because [of] your career, you have your pleasures. Beyond that, there’s not really too much to worry about. Liverpool will do the work, and with what I’m doing on the pitch today, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t work out.”

Liverpool have yet to announce which manager will arrive in the Anfield hot seat. Xabi Alonso is the club’s No 1 target, though he is also being pursued by European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Although, there is also a chance Alonso will remain at current club Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

Earlier this week, Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro said: “Xabi Alonso has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here.

“In football you never know what will happen but I have a lot of trust, we have a good relationship.”

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that if Liverpool fail to convince Alonso to join, then their preferred backup is Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked with the job.

