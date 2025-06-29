A key Liverpool transfer is fully agreed and a medical has been scheduled for Monday, while the latest reports claim the value of a clause included in the arrangement is much higher than first thought.

Liverpool have already blasted past the £200m spending mark this summer with six new faces signed. The Reds aren’t content to stop there, with a centre-back – Marc Guehi is the No 1 target – and a new starting striker next to come.

Of course, Liverpool must conform to PSR regulations like all other clubs and it’s at this stage in the window where exits are assuming greater significance in order to balance the books.

Departures of homegrown stars are extra lucrative for sides, with the proceeds from those types of sales logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Liverpool have already collected fees for three homegrown stars (Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips), and a fourth is set to follow.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah is primed to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £30m plus £5m in add-ons.

Personal terms are agreed and per the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old will undergo a medical on Monday.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Jarell Quansah set to undergo his medical at Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, all booked.”

Clause worth more than first reporter

The reason Quansah’s long-since agreed deal has been delayed until now relates to international football.

Quansah had been starring for England’s Under-21s at the U21 European Championships, which England won when defeating Germany on Saturday night.

With that tournament now concluded, Quansah has been freed up to complete his transfer.

One important point to clarify relates to the buy-back clause Liverpool have inserted into their agreement with Leverkusen.

Initial reports claimed Liverpool could re-sign Quansah for €60m / £51m, though per Romano, the true value is far higher.

The trusted reporter added on X: “Buy back clause for Liverpool will be worth at least £60m and could even reach £70m based on add-ons.”

As part of the arrangement between the clubs, Liverpool cannot activate the clause until 2027 at the earliest.

That ensures Leverkusen will get a minimum of two years of Quansah before having to worry about the Reds knocking on their door.

