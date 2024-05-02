Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has surprisingly decided he is open to leaving Anfield this summer, according to a report.

Gomez joined Liverpool in July 2015 and has gone on to play 222 times for the club, though he is still waiting for his first senior goal. The versatile defender, who can operate as a full-back on either flank or in central defence, has helped Liverpool win major trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez has proven to be very important for Klopp this term, having put in some brilliant performances at left-back while Andy Robertson was out injured.

Liverpool do not have to worry about Gomez’s contract situation, as he penned a new deal in summer 2022 which is designed to keep him on Merseyside until June 2027.

However, Klopp’s decision to end his glorious Liverpool spell this summer has got several members of the squad thinking about their futures.

Earlier on Thursday, it was claimed that as many as eight Liverpool players could be on the move, including Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher.

DON’T MISS: How Liverpool could line up under Arne Slot with triple signing and one position change

As per Liverpool news site Anfield Watch, Gomez can now be added to that list, too. While the Englishman is not actively pushing for an exit, he has decided he would like to take part in a new challenge at some point in the future.

As such, Gomez has told Liverpool chiefs including Michael Edwards that he would like any appropriate bids for him to be considered in the summer.

Liverpool transfers: Joe Gomez wants London return

Ideally, Gomez would like to return to London. This will come as a boost to Tottenham Hotspur, who made a shock approach for the 26-year-old in January but were unable to strike a deal.

While Gomez would certainly be open to a Spurs move, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would negotiate with Ange Postecoglou’s side. After all, they are likely to be challenging for top four places again next season.

As Liverpool have managed to tie Gomez down to a long-term contract, they will be able to demand upwards of £25m before even considering his potential exit.

Given Gomez’s age and versatility, some Liverpool fans may feel that he is worth far more.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot has told the club he wants the defence to be sorted as a priority this summer. There are plenty of centre-back targets on Slot and Liverpool’s radar, including Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio and Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt.

But even if several new players join Liverpool in the next transfer window, losing Gomez would be a major setback for Slot.

READ MORE: Every central defender linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star and €100m man