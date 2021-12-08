Improving Mainz attacker harbours dream of transfer to Liverpool

Mainz forward Karim Onisiwo says he still dreams of a move to the Premier League, and more specifically Liverpool.

The 29-year-old attacker is an Austria international and has been capped 15 times. His latest outing for the national team came against Moldova last month when he arrived as a second-half substitute.

His solid club form had seen Onisiwo recalled to the national set-up in September.

Onisiwo has two goals and seven assists in 13 games in all competitions so far this campaign. He is on course to surpass last season’s tally of four goals and three assists.

The Vienna-born forward, who is under contract until 2024, has been in Germany since 2016.

Mainz plucked him from Austrian outfit SV Mattersburg on a free transfer. And he has advanced his career across the border with 19 goals and 21 assists in 145 games to date.

Whether those kind of stats appeal to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely, but Onisiwo remains hopeful he can still improve.

Asked about a potential move to England, he told ABSTAUBER,via Sky Sports Austria and cited by Sports Witness: “That’s always wishful thinking or dreams.

“I’m in good shape, of course, but still my rate has to improve so that a Premier League club is still interested in me at my age.

“But I work hard on myself and try to improve every day. Of course, the Premier League is amazing, and I’d take any club. My favourite club, though, is Liverpool.”

Wijnaldum transfer likely

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum wants to return to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Express, Wijnaldum’s unhappiness in Paris could see him return to England after just six months.

Citing Spanish outlet AS, they reveal the Dutchman ‘wants to leave’, and a return is on his agenda.

Wijnaldum has struggled to become a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino at PSG. As such, he previously admitted his stint in Paris wasn’t what he envisioned when signing on the dotted line.

There is no indication Liverpool would be interested in re-signing Wijnaldum. Indeed the very reason they allowed him to leave for free was that they were not prepared to offer the 31-year-old another long-term deal.

Instead, though it is another of his former clubs – Newcastle – who have been linked with a reunion in January.

