Liverpool have identified SC Freiburg star Kiliann Sildillia as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and TEAMtalk has learned that contact has already been established over what could prove a cut-price move to Merseyside, though the Reds will face competition for his signature.

Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and his departure will leave a void in Arne Slot’s squad, which is being felt already as he’s currently sidelined with an injury.

The Dutch coach has deployed Curtis Jones at right-back in Liverpool’s last two games and he has struggled, particularly in their 3-2 loss to Fulham. Conor Bradley is fit again though and the young full-back could now replace Jones in the starting XI.

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool are looking closely at several right-back targets and Sildillia figures highly on their shortlist.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have made contact with Sildillia’s representatives over a potential move. The 22-year-old is seen as a player who can come in and make an instant impact. The Reds feel he is ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Sildillia is also an option due to the fact that he may be available for a reasonable price, which would help Liverpool spread the cost of their summer spend.

He is coming into the last year of his contract and there is no agreement over an extension despite Freiburg trying to tie him down in recent weeks, which suggests he may be ready for a new challenge elsewhere, potentially at Anfield.

Marseille to rival Liverpool for Bundesliga star as price emerges

TEAMtalk understands that Roberto de Zerbi is a big admirer of Sildillia and tried to bring him to Marseille last summer, but was pushed back by Freiburg who believed they could convince the full-back to sign a new contract. This never happened, and Freiburg could now be set to miss out on money.

Sources say that Sildillia could now be available for as little as £12m this summer, which would be regarded as a huge coup by many in the game.

Our sources also state that the cut-price valuation will make him attractive to other suitors, so Sildillia certainly won’t be short of offers this summer.

Sildillia is versatile in that he can play as a right-back or right-winger. He’s made 16 Bundesliga appearances this season, helping Freiburg to keep seven clean sheets in the process.

Liverpool are gearing up for a crucial summer window and Sildillia is one of the players shortlisted to replace Alexander-Arnold, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

They have their eyes on multiple targets including Milos Kerkez, who the Reds are pushing to sign and are in a strong position to get a deal done, as we have consistently reported.

A new striker is also very possible for Liverpool, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha both on their radar, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool fans have every right to be excited about the upcoming window in which we could see several stars leave Anfield and join the Merseyside club.

Who is Liverpool target Kiliann Sildillia?

By Samuel Bannister

He may have claimed a silver medal at the Olympics with France in 2024 and begun his career with Metz’s reserve team, but it’s in Germany that Kiliann Sildillia has built up his prominence as a right-back with noteworthy potential.

Freiburg signed Sildillia from Metz in June 2020, just a month after he turned 18. Helping Freiburg’s B team achieve promotion from the fourth tier to the third tier in his debut season, Sildillia went on to earn his first-team debut in October 2021 at the age of 19 under the guidance of long-serving Freiburg manager Christian Streich.

He has become a regular for Freiburg since the 2022-23 season, which also included his first taste of Europa League action, but his share of gametime has dropped since Julian Schuster replaced Streich over the summer.

While Schuster hasn’t always preferred to pick Sildillia, he did praise two of his key attributes in February, stating: “He is great at defending, and is very aggressive.”

Sildillia has even shown the adaptability to drop in as a centre-back in a back three, more so last season than this term. Standing at over six feet tall, he has shown decent ability in aerial duels.

By no means is he the finished product, with some areas for improvement including his mobility, concentration and timing, but his control of the ball is good and benefits his team when building up possession.

He has also featured in a range of formations throughout his early career so far, so should have a decent background tactically.

