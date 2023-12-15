In-demand Liverpool full-back offered four exit routes, with PL Burnley alongside Leeds in pursuit

TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are ready to loan out defensive prospect Conor Bradley in January and are fielding enquiries from a host of clubs.

Bradley enjoyed a brilliant loan campaign with Bolton last season and Jurgen Klopp opted to keep him in his first-team squad after an impressive pre-season.

Indeed, that saw the full-back play 41 League One games, flying up the flank as he contributed five goals and five assists, as well as one goal and one assist in the EFL Trophy.

However, the 20-year-old Northern Ireland international suffered a stress fracture to his back in August which has kept him sidelined until late last month.

That’s meant he’s managed just 98 minutes this season – an eight-minute outing against LASK in the Europa League before playing the full 90 against Union Saint-Gilloise the following European game.

Now back to full fitness, Liverpool are looking at options to to get him more game time following his lengthy absence.

TEAMtalk has been told that up to a dozen clubs have made contact with the Reds as Bradley would be a player in real demand if they allowed him to leave.

Step up coming for Bradley

Among those interested are Burnley, Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Having shone at League One level last season, the 20-year-old is deserving of playing at a step higher, and the latter three clubs would represent that.

A move to the Clarets would of course mean Bradley would remain in the Premier League, two steps above where he last played consistently and a league in which he’s not played to this point in his career.

But with Klopp feeling he’s a useful asset, there’s no reason to suggest he couldn’t maintain his form in the top flight.

That’s reinforced by the fact he’s played against some good sides in his fledgling international career with Northern Ireland, having made 13 appearances for his country after debuting as a 17-year-old.

