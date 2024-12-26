Real Madrid have been linked with a sensational move for Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk but new reports suggest they’re not planning a swoop for the Dutchman.

It’s no secret that the LaLiga giants’ top target is Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and developments on his future are expected in the coming days.

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are all set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning they can open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

However, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Van Dijk is expected to pen a three-year contract extension with Liverpool until 2028, which would keep him at the club until he’s 36.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are confident of tying Van Dijk down to new terms, although our information suggests it’ll only be a two-year extension.

The report claims that ‘the only player Real Madrid are looking at is Alexander-Arnold,’ despite claims to the contrary. This is despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti’s side ‘respect and admire’ Van Dijk. This comes as a major boost for Liverpool as Real Madrid generally get their way in the transfer market. Van Dijk may be past his prime, but he’s still one of their most important players in their squad and a leader on the pitch.

Liverpool are yet to reach a full contract agreement with Van Dijk but are keen to do so as soon as possible, with talks believed to be positive.

Liverpool remain calm amid contract dilemmas

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that there is no panic behind the scenes at Anfield, despite the fact that three key players in Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah are on expiring deals.

As revealed by our transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs, Van Dijk is happy to stay at Liverpool, but there is still work to be done in negotiations.

The biggest sticking point is that the Reds are likely to sign a new centre-back in 2025 and Van Dijk wants to know his role and ultimately minutes will be impacted. The Liverpool captain will have to think about whether he’s comfortable with that situation before making a decision.

Van Dijk is far more open to playing a somewhat reduced role, over time, than Salah, but first wants to understand which type of centre-back Liverpool may sign and how many minutes he’ll get moving forward.

We understand that could add time to a deal being thrashed out. With this in mind, it’s also anticipated that negotiations with the Dutch international will continue into the New Year.

Despite this, Van Dijk will NOT agree a pre-contract deal with any other club before negotiations with Liverpool has concluded. The same goes for Alexander-Arnold, even if Real Madrid are very keen to sign him.

Liverpool round-up: Atalanta want Chiesa / Kerkez blow

Meanwhile, reports from Italy suggest that Serie A leaders Atalanta are weighing up a ‘sensational’ move for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa in January.

The 27-year-old joined the Reds this past summer but injuries have limited his impact this season, with Chiesa playing just 18 minutes of Premier League football so far.

It’s claimed that Chiesa has emerged as Atalanta’s primary attacking target for the winter window. The Serie A side are said to have made an ‘exploratory survey’ to see if Chiesa might be made available for transfer in January.

Atalanta do not have the biggest budget, so they would likely start negotiations with a loan bid that includes an option to buy in the summer.

In other news, Manchester United are more concrete in their pursuit of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez than Liverpool, setting up a prospective switch to Old Trafford.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who interestingly says Liverpool hold admiration for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson but would rather sign a younger player than the 27-year-old USMNT star. Kerkez is a perfect option at 21 years of age, though Liverpool are at growing risk of missing out on him.

