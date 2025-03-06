Arsenal have been warned they could miss out on Benjamin Sesko to Liverpool, as Arne Slot’s side have reportedly initiated talks for the RB Leipzig striker, with Darwin Nunez’s future up in the air.

Arsenal moved for Sesko – compared previously to Erling Haaland and known as The Beast for his towering 6ft 5in presence and the way he terrorises defenders – last summer as they looked to replace Gabriel Jesus up front. The Slovenia international was keen on the move but ultimately rejected Arsenal’s advances in order to pen a new contract at Leipzig.

Sesko is highly likely to secure a major move this summer, however. He only stayed in Germany for an extra year to continue his development and aid his transition to a new division such as the Premier League.

Sesko is among the top strikers Arsenal are eyeing ready for this summer, but Liverpool have now burst into the race.

As per TBR Football, Liverpool ‘have opened talks’ with Leipzig to try and tee up a summer deal for the 21-year-old.

Slot views Sesko as an ‘elite’ centre-forward who can replace Darwin Nunez at Anfield.

The report states that Sesko has previously indicated he would like to join Arsenal the most out of all interested clubs.

But Liverpool entering the frame could change his stance. After all, the Reds are thriving under Slot and are poised to beat Arsenal to the title.

Liverpool, Arsenal converge on Benjamin Sesko

Sesko would be a terrific capture for Liverpool as he is already a fearsome goalscorer who has the potential to become a world-beater.

Florian Plettenberg gave Sesko’s potential suitors a boost recently when he revealed that there is a release clause in the player’s contract, rather than simply a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’.

It is a variable exit clause that is currently worth €70million but could rise to €80m (up to £67m / $86.4m) by the end of the campaign.

This report comes amid increasing speculation that Nunez will depart Anfield ahead of next season.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there is a ‘strong chance’ Nunez will join a new club as he wants to become a guaranteed starter elsewhere.

The Uruguayan has become a favourite among supporters due to his endeavour, but his unreliable finishing has left a lot to be desired, especially when he cost an initial fee of £64m.

The Saudis still hope to land Nunez, though he would rather join a top European side such as Atletico Madrid or AC Milan next.

Liverpool’s Amorim rejection explained; striker alternative for Arsenal

Meanwhile, The Times have revealed why Liverpool did not make struggling Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim their successor for Jurgen Klopp.

While Liverpool admired Amorim’s great work at Sporting CP, they were worried it would cost £400m to re-shape their squad for his system.

Elsewhere, Arsenal do have other strikers in mind in case Liverpool manage to win the chase for Sesko.

Reports in the Italian press have suggested they are eyeing a bargain deal for Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

IN FOCUS – A profile of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 5in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”