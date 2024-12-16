Liverpool ‘in talks’ over statement signing of Salah replacement as FSG ready dazzling swoop for global superstar – report

Liverpool are reported to have initiated contact with the agents of Raphinha over a high-profile move to bring the talismanic Barcelona star back to the Premier League – and what that may mean for Mo Salah has also come to light.

The Egyptian superstar has proved an absolutely stellar signing since moving to Anfield in summer 2017, helping Liverpool to win seven major honours and having finished as their top scorer in each and every season since his arrival. However, the 32-year-old falls out of contract at the end of the current season and will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – just 16 days from now.

While talks are continuing with Salah and his agent behind the scenes at reaching an agreement on an extension, FSG are wisely doing their due diligence over would-be replacements were their Egyptian King to leave as a free agent.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool owners FSG are eyeing a move for Raphinha and have already made contact with his agent over a potential move to bring him to Anfield in 2025. Furthermore, in his report for TBR, he claims the Reds view the Brazil attacker as an ideal replacement for Salah were he to depart and sense a chance to pounce on Barcelona who continue to be dogged by financial issues.

Per Bailey’s information, Barcelona continue to deny their finances could lead to a major sale, though his information claims that all of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have looked into his potential signing and have held talks with his representatives over a possible deal.

Raphinha has been in electric form for Barcelona this season, putting up Salah-like numbers for Hansi Flick’s side, who currently top the LaLiga table but did slip to a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Leganes on Sunday evening.

READ MORE

Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Liverpool priority remains to keep Salah; problem with Raphinha report

We understand that FSG’s priority remains on agreeing a new deal for Salah and further talks with his agent are scheduled to take place imminently as they look to thrash out a deal.

As it stands they are yet to reach an agreement over that extension though and amid conflicting reports over the length of deal the player wishes to sign.

However, it is well known that Salah is determined to remain at Anfield, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling us last week where the situation is at and why the sticking point remains over big wages should he get tied down to a lengthy new deal.

That comes after Sky Sports News’ senior reporter Melissa Reddy also gave an insight into Salah’s thinking.

“He [Salah] has made it abundantly clear that he wants to remain at Liverpool,” said Reddy on the Transfer Talk podcast. “And that is a very good position for the club to be in, in terms of these negotiations.

“Now, given Salah’s form, you do have the course of giving what he wants, but that is never how a negotiation starts. And I do know they’re getting closer in terms of discussing the structure of payments.

“He is the highest earner at the club, and he will continue to be the highest earner at the club even after these negotiations because of his form and worth beyond the pitch, deserves it.

“But it’s that how much of his payment is fixed, how much is variable based on performances, does he want to or do the club want to switch that balance because of his age?

“Then it is trying to protect against any dip in form and contract length. Is it a player option? Is it a dual mutual option? These are taxing things.

“And then you have to throw into the equation, Salah’s image rights, which is unlike what it is for any other player at the club, he is a commercial behemoth, especially when it comes to markets that Liverpool don’t ordinarily touch, like the Middle East.

“So I do know that from both parties side, they want to get it sorted. Salah would like to get it sorted soon, incredibly soon, he would have preferred if it was already done and dusted, given his frustrations being made public.”

As for Raphinha, while it is claimed that Liverpool are one of three sides to reach out to his agents, we understand the player is still to decide on a new representative, having previously had Deco managing his finances and with that relationship ending in owing to a conflict of interests following the latter’s appointment as Barcelona’s sporting director in August 2023.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: New Salah link; fresh Luis Diaz contract blow

Were Salah to leave Anfield, the Egyptian star would obviously have no shortage of takers.

Barcelona are among those to ironically be linked, though their aforementioned financial issues would severely impact their chances of securing a deal.

But alongside them, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and a string of clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been linked.

However, on Sunday came the surprising admission from Besiktas president that they too are ready to look into a possible move for the Egyptian – with his ambitious comments certainly raising more than a few eyebrows.

As far as those new deal comments are concerned, one Liverpool teammate has revealed that Salah is raising the stakes with FSG and putting pressure on the club to find an agreement over that extension.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could soon find themselves in a similar predicament with another star forward in Luis Diaz, with a report claiming talks over an initial extension with the Colombian have failed and with three major suitors queueing up to sign him.

Raphinha v Salah this season: who rates as the best?

Mo Salah v Raphinha stats comparison this season

Well known to English audiences after his starring role for Leeds under first, Marcelo Bielsa and then Jesse Marsch, Raphinha sealed his dream move to Barcelona in summer 2022 for a fee eventually worth £55m (€66m, $69.5m).

While helping Barca to LaLiga glory in his first season at the Nou Camp, he was not overly appreciated by their supporters or coaching staff and was quickly linked with the exit door as Xavi Hernandez struggled to find the right balance in the squad.

However, this season, Raphinha has really come into his own, playing a part in 29 goals already from just 23 games to fire Flick’s side to the top of LaLiga and second, behind Liverpool, in the Champions League table.

As a result, he has become Barcelona’s talisman this season and is now earning the kudus his undoubted talent deserves.

His stunning numbers and assists have already seen Raphinha touted as a Ballon d’Or contender for 2025, with Sky Sports journalist Dougie Critchley describing the Brazilian as “Europe’s best player in 24/25” earlier this month.