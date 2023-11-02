‘Inevitable’ Liverpool will lose Mo Salah next summer, as pundit makes huge transfer fee prediction

It is guaranteed that Liverpool will sell Mo Salah at the end of the campaign, with the Reds poised to get ‘whatever they ask for’, according to one pundit.

Salah has been an incredible servant to Liverpool since joining the club from Roma in July 2017. In 319 appearances for the club, he has managed a stunning 196 goals and 83 assists. He has broken a host of records during his time at Anfield, and currently sits third on the list of all-time top Liverpool goalscorers, behind only Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

However, the right winger appears to be coming to the end of his spell with Liverpool. In the summer, Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad submitted a huge £150million offer for him.

This was swiftly rejected by Liverpool, as they had no intention of losing Salah before the start of the 2023-24 campaign. There were rumours of an incredible second bid worth £215m, though this never materialised and Salah resultantly stayed on Merseyside.

However, Al Ittihad are expected to renew their push to sign the Egypt star in the build up to next summer’s transfer window. By that point, Salah will be close to entering the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract, and this could see Jurgen Klopp’s side cash in.

Liverpool are already searching for players who might be able to replace the attacker, too. Bayern duo Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane have both been linked, while one observer has even urged them to capture Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

READ MORE – Liverpool transfers: Real Madrid in rush to stop Klopp getting his hands on €60m Sporting centre-back

In an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa and England forward Gabby Agbonlahor has given his take on the situation. He claims it is ‘inevitable’ Salah will depart Liverpool come the end of the season, with the club tipped to receive ‘whatever they ask for’. This could see Salah move to Al Ittihad in a deal worth more than £100m.

“I do see Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia, 100 per cent,” Agbonlahor said.

Mo Salah to become ‘highest-paid player’ in Saudi Arabia

“He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. I do see it happening in the summer.

“He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement.

“I don’t think it’s about money for Liverpool. They’ll get whatever they ask for.

“It’s inevitable at this point. As much as Klopp won’t want to lose him, he could well be given all that money to go out and replace him with someone younger.

“We don’t know if Salah’s legs will start to go in the coming years. I think it would be good business to move him on in 2024.”

Salah moving to Al Ittihad would see him become the latest Liverpool icon of recent years to head to the Saudi Pro League. Fabinho already plays for Al Ittihad, while Sadio Mane represents Al Nassr and Roberto Firmino has gone to Al Ahli. Steven Gerrard is also managing Jordan Henderson at Al Ettifaq.

Salah would leave Liverpool as a club legend, given his goalscoring records and all of the silverware they have managed to win during his time at Anfield. It will be very hard for the club to replace him, but their recruitment has been brilliant under Klopp and they could end up landing another gem.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Bayern have both forged agreements with a sporting director, according to reports.