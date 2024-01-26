Infuriating real reason Jurgen Klopp is quitting Liverpool revealed by ex-Reds star

Former Liverpool left-back, Jose Enrique, has outlined what he believes is the real reason why Jurgen Klopp is quitting Anfield, and the facts and figures do appear to suggest he might be on to something.

Klopp announced on Friday morning he will walk away from Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The legendary German is under contract until the summer of 2026, though will call time on his Anfield stint two years early.

Assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz, plus elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave for pastures new ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Furthermore, Liverpool subsequently confirmed sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, will leave at the conclusion of the January transfer window. All in all, a completely new era is on the horizon at Anfield in 2024.

A top source in Germany has strongly hinted at Klopp’s next managerial job. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso has quickly assumed the position of favourite to take the reins at Anfield.

Talk of a clause in Alonso’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen that allows him to join either Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich has been quashed. However, Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, hinted at an ‘agreement’ when asked about Alonso potentially heading back to Merseyside.

Losing Klopp will be a bitter pill to swallow for all Liverpool fans, not least because the German spoke of ‘Liverpool Reloaded’ and ‘Liverpool 2.0’ in the wake of overhauling his midfield last summer.

Klopp claimed dwindling energy levels are the primary reason behind his shock decision. He also claimed he’ll NEVER manager another club in England out of loyalty to the Reds.

However, according to former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique, the real reason why Klopp is departing is down to owners FSG.

Klopp tired of FSG spending constraints – Enrique

Speaking to Sky Sports, the outspoken Enrique – who played for Liverpool between 2011-16 – claimed Klopp has grown tired of having to work miracles thanks in large part to the club’s owners being unwilling to open their chequebook.

“I think something happened,” said Enrique. “I have my own opinion about it and I think it has to do with the spending, with the ownership, that he’s got tired of it.

“To [have to] keep fighting every single year to sign the players that he believes. He just can’t [perform] miracles every time.

“That’s my personal opinion and obviously he’s given his opinion and that’s the real one. But from my side and from an ex-player, it’s just every year he needs to do miracles, you know?

“Obviously they have a great team this year to win stuff, but again the January transfer window… the team needs something and the owners they just don’t give it.

“I really believe they need one or two players and I believe [Klopp thinks that too] even if he doesn’t say so.

“I think he’s tired of it, and maybe he believes it’s going to be a good season and after that he leaves as a king.”

FSG the top six’s stingiest spenders

During a five-year stretch between 2018 and 2023, Liverpool ranked last of the traditional ‘top six’ clubs in terms of net spend on transfers.

Chelsea spent over three times the amount Liverpool did, while Manchester United and Arsenal both spent more than double. The sobering figures for that five-year span can be found here.

Liverpool were willing to break the club’s transfer record in the summer when seeing a £110m bid accepted by Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

However, when Caicedo opted to join Chelsea instead, Liverpool spent just £50m on the dual signings of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

That left £60m burning a hole in FSG’s pocket and many expected another high profile addition to be made in January. Thus far, the Reds haven’t made a single signing this month and barring a dramatic late change, aren’t expected to either.

Enrique went on to double down on claims FSG are to blame for Klopp taking flight. He also pointed to FSG being practically forced into signing Luis Diaz in the winter window of 2022 as an indicator of FSG frustrating their manager.

Luis Diaz reluctance a red flag for Klopp – Enrique

When probed further on his comments, Enrique added: “Klopp knows Liverpool will never be able to compete with Manchester City in terms of spending. He understands that.

“But even the season Liverpool had the chance to do the quadruple (2021/22), they signed [Luis] Diaz in January. If Tottenham hadn’t have gone for Diaz, Liverpool would not have signed him [in January].

“The owners just got pushed at the end because if not, he was going to Tottenham.

“That’s the sad thing about it. You have a manager like him that has been able to compete with Man City who can buy whoever they want all the time.

“Goals, you get Erling Haaland. You sign Jack Grealish for £100m, then you sign [Jeremy] Doku [too].

“I know he knows Liverpool can’t spend this kind of money and I don’t think he wants that. But he wants a back-up and I don’t think Liverpool every really gave it to him and he just got tired.”

