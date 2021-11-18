Injury update sees Klopp admit Liverpool star’s unusual decision saved him

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is in contention for Saturday’s clash with Arsenal despite coming off for Scotland with a suspected injury, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Scotland captain suffered what looked like hamstring injury in Monday’s 2-0 win over Scotland. Indeed, he limped off in the 79th minute holding his leg and looked in pain.

The Reds subsequently sent Robertson for a scan. However, manager Klopp revealed on Thursday that the 27-year-old looks in “good” shape ahead of his club’s Premier League return.

In fact, the manager credited the left-back’s acknowledgement of his injury and ignorance of his desire to stay on, as factors for helping prevent a longer-term injury.

“Robbo was lucky, we can probably say,” Klopp told his side’s official website. “It was a little bit DOMS [delayed onset muscle soreness], the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else.

“He was smart enough to [make] the right decision. He went off early, which he usually is not doing.

“But in this case it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.”

Robertson is not the only player about whom Liverpool were sweating on the fitness of following the international break. Jordan Henderson withdrew from England duty, while Sadio Mane suffered a rib injury with Senegal.

“Hendo, a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that,” Klopp said of his club’s captain.

“It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well.

“Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions.

“We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine.”

Klopp offers further Liverpool injury update

However, Klopp admitted that Joe Gomez (calf), Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino (all hamstring) remain out.

Curtis Jones, meanwhile, will be absent for a number of weeks still with his eye problem, described as a “freak injury” – but his eyesight has recovered.

Klopp added: “I thought I saw all injuries as a manager, but that was really a freak one. He was very lucky – very lucky – in the end because we all know with the eye there’s no jokes about that, let me say it like this.”

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League last season.