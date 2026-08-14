Alexis Mac Allister reaches decision on Liverpool exit as insider reveals all on three-club chase

Alexis Mac Allister has turned his back on interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs in order to remain at Liverpool and become a central part of Andoni Iraola’s project, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Argentina international has returned to England following an extended break after helping his country reach the World Cup final, with his Liverpool future having been the subject of scrutiny throughout the summer.

TEAMtalk understands Mac Allister‘s representatives and Liverpool have rebuffed approaches from a number of clubs as the midfielder made it clear that he was not looking to leave Anfield.

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur showed interest earlier in the summer, while Chelsea and Manchester City have also made contact in recent weeks.

However, the midfielder is more than happy at Liverpool and is looking forward to working under new head coach Andoni Iraola, an inside source close to the player’s representatives has revealed.

Indeed, sources indicate Mac Allister believes Iraola will be a particularly good fit for him and is excited by the role he can play in the new manager’s plans.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool reach decision on selling Rio Ngumoha amid Bradley Barcola ‘agreement’

Liverpool planning fresh Mac Allister contract talks

That stance has effectively shut the door on a move this summer, despite the level of interest in the 27-year-old.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are equally keen to keep Mac Allister and we understand the club already have plans in place to open discussions over a new contract later this year.

The midfielder currently has two years remaining on his existing deal, but Liverpool are open to extending his stay and want to recognise his importance to the team with improved terms.

For now, there is no desire from Mac Allister or his camp to pursue an exit, with the player instead focused on returning to work and becoming a key part of Iraola’s Liverpool side.

Interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea may remain, but Mac Allister’s position is clear: he wants to stay at Liverpool and play a leading role in the next chapter of the club’s project.