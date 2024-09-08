Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley have both been able deputies for Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has become ‘very frustrated’ after not being able to leave the club in the summer, according to an insider who has revealed how likely he is to leave in January and which suitor the attention will turn to in the race for his signature.

Kelleher was expected to pursue a move away from Liverpool over the summer after a season in which he made more appearances than ever before, but still couldn’t dislodge Alisson Becker as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

There is, of course, no shame in that. Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so it has long been assumed that Kelleher will have to leave Liverpool to fulfil his potential, rather than remain in the Brazilian’s shadow.

But links with a Liverpool exit came to nothing for Kelleher, who was the subject of a bid late in August by Nottingham Forest, which would have seen Matt Turner arrive at Anfield in return.

Liverpool rejected the offer by Nottingham Forest, who were not the only club that could have considered the Republic of Ireland international while the transfer window was still open.

And with that final chance of leaving Liverpool this summer evaporating, Kelleher has set out on a sixth season in or around the Liverpool first team.

Shedding more light on how Kelleher failed to leave Liverpool, journalist Graeme Bailey has explained how the 25-year-old feels about the saga after naming three other clubs that he regarded as feasible options.

Bailey told Rousing the Kop: “I don’t really think it was about value with him, they got to the point where they couldn’t let him go. I understand the player himself isn’t too happy.

“There was a lot of goalkeeper movement as we saw. Southampton, Wolves, Bournemouth, this might have been his big chance and Kelleher was interested in all of those teams.

“So, I think he’s very frustrated. But he’s under contract and it is what it is.”

Instead of Kelleher, Southampton signed Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal, Wolves bought Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea.

As for Nottingham Forest, Carlos Miguel had already joined from Corinthians prior to their attempt of adding Kelleher to their squad. Coincidentally, Turner moved to Crystal Palace as a replacement for Johnstone.

So, where does all that movement leave Kelleher?

Could Kelleher leave Liverpool in January?

Tied to a contract at Liverpool until 2026, but aware that they have lined up the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for next summer, his next chance to leave the club will be in January.

On the prospect of a winter exit for Kelleher, though, Bailey has admitted such a development would be surprising, with a summer move to a different admirer the rumour worth keeping an eye on.

Bailey explained: “I don’t expect him to leave in January, I would be surprised.

“But next summer he is a candidate and Celtic may come back into the equation. By next summer his value will have come down, so keep an eye on them.”

The asking price dropping would be pivotal to Celtic’s chances of signing Kelleher. Next summer, he would only have one year remaining on his contract, which would increase the likelihood of Liverpool accepting a lower offer than they have previously been holding out for.

Celtic saw their starting goalkeeper Joe Hart retire over the summer, so they brought in former Leicester City captain Kasper Schmeichel, as well as Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa.

Schmeichel, 37, is only on a one-year contract at Celtic Park. Therefore, in theory, he could serve Brendan Rodgers’ side until the end of the season and then make way for a long-term no.1 such as Kelleher.

