Insider gives firm YES to next Liverpool manager appointment with Arne Slot now doomed

A former Premier League chief executive claims that Liverpool’s next manager in waiting has already given the nod to an Anfield switch this summer, as Arne Slot’s time on Merseyside hangs by a thread.

Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals was the latest blow in what’s been a disastrous season domestically for the club and Slot, off the back of their Premier League triumph last term.

A Guardian report, in the wake of the Etihad debacle, claimed that Slot has achieved one of three conditions that’ll see Liverpool mercifully give him the sack, and even the reporters tasked with covering the Reds have turned on the lame duck boss.

Slot is also being blamed for Mohamed Salah’s impending exit, with the pair having fallen out earlier in the season after the latter’s now infamous being ‘thrown under the bus’ comment.

With the Dutchman’s tenure looking more and more likely to come to an end this summer, much of the focus has been on who will replace him on Merseyside.

While the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Naglesmann continue to be linked with the role, and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is well-liked by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, it’s legendary Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso who remains the favourite to ultimately replace Slot.

And, according to former Everton chief exec Keith Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, Alonso is just waiting in the wings for Slot’s fate to be sealed.

The Spaniard, who spent five years at Anfield as a player, is currently out of work after being sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year.

Alonso won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, with current Liverpool stars Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong playing a leading role in that success.

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Alonso remains Liverpool’s top Slot replacement option

Speaking on the new edition of Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast, Wyness claims that the Reds are not looking beyond Alonso when it comes to how will replace Slot.

Wyness said: “I know that there are two things that a lot of my Liverpool friends and contacts are certainly moaning about Arne Slot just now.

“There’s been a real lack of belief. The Liverpool fan base, while they don’t want to go public with it, are certainly unhappy with the way the team’s been playing and performing.

“And Xabi Alonso, from my point of view and my contacts in Spain are saying that, yes, he would be the one in waiting to come back.”

The final nail in Slot’s coffin could come if Champions League qualification is not sealed for next season, with the first leg of their quarter-final against holders PSG coming up this week.

The Reds are currently sitting in the fifth and final Champions League spot in the Premier League table, but have the likes of Chelsea, Brentford and Everton breathing down their necks.

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More Liverpool news: Shock Vinicius swoop; Italy star targeted

Intermediaries have contacted Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea regarding the potential availability of Vinicius Junior this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly making ‘serious preparations’ to pounce for a highly-rated Italy international, who they feel could be a long-term replacement in his position.

Finally, Arsenal are preparing to submit an offer for a top Liverpool winger target, as per a report, and he is among three Newcastle United stars the Gunners are interested in.