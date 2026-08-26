Liverpool’s efforts to sign Yankuba Minteh are over after multiple sources confirmed the news that Brighton have suddenly decided to hike up the asking price, with Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs among the trusted journalists explaining why a deal is now off.

The Reds have been working hard to add two new wingers to Andoni Iraola’s line-up this summer to give themselves a fighting chance of competing for the game’s top honours.

And while Bradley Barcola is Liverpool’s undisputed number one target, FSG have also been in talks with PSG for a second star in Ibrahim Mbaye.

While the two sides’ valuations of the Senegalese teenager differ, Liverpool have instead turned their focus to the more Premier League-ready Minteh, who has racked up 73 appearances in the English game since joining Brighton from Newcastle in 2024.

And while the Reds had seen two offers rejected, the latter for £60m (€70m, $82m), it was expected that a third bid – somewhere in the region of £65m to £70m – would do the trick.

However, news through the middle of the night appears to suggest Brighton have now cranked the price up to £80m (€93.5m, $109m) – a price the Reds are unwilling to match.

Breaking the news on X, Jacobs posted: ‘Brighton inform Liverpool they want £80m for Yankuba Minteh. Not a price #LFC are currently willing to meet.

‘Liverpool not expected to return with a third bid unless the valuation drops. Previous £60m bid viewed as competitive but rejected by Brighton.’

At a similar time, Romano posted: ‘Negotiations for Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool are not developing and have gone cold in the last 24 hours. #LFC exploring different options for the second winger; first priority remains always Bradley Barcola.’

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While the Reds are more confident than ever at signing Barcola – and you can see here from our exclusive sources how a 17% PSG price-drop looks to have helped Liverpool secure the deal – they will now need to think twice about the identity of their second winger.

Indeed, the most likely option now looks like Barcola’s PSG teammate, who the Reds have previously held talks over.

The problem for Liverpool has been the price that PSG are demanding for the raw 18-year-old, with respected French journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealing earlier this week that the back-to-back Champions League winners are demanding an eye-watering €70m / £60m for the 18-year-old.

‘PSG want €70m for Ibrahim Mbaye this summer,’ wrote Hawkins.

‘Even if this figure is just a starting point for negotiations, the asking price is putting off interested clubs, who value the Senegalese at around €50m.

‘Liverpool, who have already reached an agreement with the player over the terms of a potential future contract, do not want to go that high.

‘Like Bradley Barcola, Ibrahim Mbaye will not be involved in PSG’s matches during this transfer window.’

Perhaps missing out on Minteh will prove a blessing in disguise.

The winger has only recorded 19 G/A (10 scored, nine assists) for the Seagulls in those 73 outings, while his current ankle injury means the Reds were unlikely to be able to see him in action for a good couple of months anyway.

Having brought in a half-fit Alexander Isak last summer for big money and amid huge expectations, they would have been wary about a repeat anyway.

Alternatively, Mbaye looks a ready-made replacement, should they decide to pursue him.

As a left-field option, Liverpool could instead plough their cash into signing a midfielder instead, with Daniel Sturridge naming the £39m player they should have signed.

The latest updates also means Liverpool are more likely to keep Cody Gakpo, with our sources revealing exactly why the Reds are putting the brakes on his exit.