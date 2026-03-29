‘Intense’ Liverpool interest in devastating €80m striker revealed amid severe Xabi Alonso warning

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to sign an in-form centre-forward with an €80million (£69m) release clause, while a journalist has told FSG it is ‘now or never’ for them to appoint Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool have already spent huge money on strikers, having captured both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer. Isak moved in a British record deal worth £125m, while Ekitike cost £79m.

Ekitike has been one of Liverpool’s best players during a disappointing season. Isak, though, had a tough start before suffering a broken fibula in December.

Liverpool expect Isak to prove his worth next term by starring alongside Ekitike in a potential 4-2-2-2 formation. This means Liverpool could land yet another No 9 to provide backup and competition for the pair…

Goal machine eyed by Liverpool

Liverpool hold ‘intense interest’ in Sporting CP ace Luis Suarez and are battling Newcastle United for his services, as per Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha.

Suarez, who shares the same name as Liverpool’s incredible former Uruguayan star, has been in breathtaking form this season. He has hit 33 goals in 42 games across all competitions, which includes 24 strikes in just 25 league outings.

That form has seen Suarez emerge as a target for numerous big clubs, with Liverpool and Newcastle among those seriously considering him.

While the Colombia international has a £69m exit clause, it has been suggested Sporting may consider selling for a reduced fee of £50m.

Suarez is clearly an exciting talent, but Liverpool should make sure not to overpay on the 28-year-old. After all, Darwin Nunez was devastating in Portugal, but he did not justify his massive £85m price tag at Anfield.

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Concerning Xabi Alonso verdict

Liverpool journalist Lewis Steele thinks the club needs to make a quick decision on replacing Arne Slot with Alonso, otherwise he might head to Manchester City or Chelsea.

“Now, what I heard the other day was a lot of these clubs think that Alonso is quite attainable now,” he said.

“However, it is a bit of a now or never situation because he’s going [to] take a job this summer. Whether that’s [Manchester] City, whether that’s Liverpool, whether it’s well, I don’t know who else, but you know, Chelsea might have sacked Rosenior by them, for example.

“So, it’s either you get him now or you don’t because once he’s into one of them Premier League clubs, he’s not going to be your man anymore.

“Liverpool will be aware of that when they come to make their mind up on Slot, and they probably will have it’s not the sort of thing where they can make a call to Alonso in on the 1st of June, for example. I think his future would be decided by then.”

It has been suggested that Alonso wants to reunite with a Real Madrid star in his first potential Liverpool transfer.

Winger interest confirmed

We can confirm that Juventus wide man Francisco Conceicao is among Liverpool’s options to replace Mohamed Salah.

With Salah having announced he will leave Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool are stepping up their hunt for his successor.

RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s top target, though Conceicao is also under consideration as he has impressed scouts.

Conceicao has performed far better this season than his stats suggest.

Plus, Juve’s desire to re-sign Federico Chiesa may open the door for Liverpool to land Conceicao.