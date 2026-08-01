Inter Milan have growing belief they’ll sign Curtis Jones, with the midfielder ready to push for a move, while Liverpool have responded to the star’s recent spat with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Jones has been the subject of repeated interest from Inter dating back to the January transfer window, with the Serie A giants maintaining regular contact throughout the summer despite seeing previous offers rejected.

We understand Inter’s latest bid, worth €25million, was turned down by Liverpool, with the Italian club initially insisting they would not increase their offer given Jones is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

However, the situation has continued to evolve.

Sources have told us that intermediaries working on the deal have kept discussions alive and are now attempting to structure a new package worth around €30million in a bid to break the deadlock.

Liverpool have consistently valued Jones at closer to €35million / £30million, believing that figure represents excellent value in the current Premier League market.

But TEAMtalk understands there is increasing confidence that the Reds could soften their stance if negotiations continue to move in the right direction.

Andoni Iraola wants swift resolution

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola remains a huge admirer of Jones and would ideally like to keep the academy graduate at Anfield.

However, sources indicate that if a sale is ultimately going to happen, Iraola has made it clear internally that he would prefer the situation to be resolved sooner rather than later rather than dragging on towards the end of the transfer window.

Jones himself is understood to be open to the move to Inter.

TEAMtalk understands contract talks with Liverpool are not currently on the agenda, further fuelling expectations that this summer could represent the right time for both player and club to part company.

The midfielder’s future has also come under fresh scrutiny following Liverpool’s recent pre-season victory over Wrexham.

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Liverpool react to Curtis Jones spat with Dominik Szoboszlai

Sources close to Liverpool have acknowledged an on-field disagreement involving Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas following the final whistle.

While the exact cause of the exchange remains unclear, we understand Jones was left frustrated after Szoboszlai handed the captain’s armband to Tsimikas when he was substituted, rather than passing it to the England midfielder.

Liverpool insist the incident should not be viewed as a major issue inside the dressing room, but it has inevitably added further attention to Jones’ uncertain future.

Inter, for their part, believe the timing could now work in their favour.

Having already secured John Stones, Inter are hopeful they will add their second England international of the window sooner rather than later.

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