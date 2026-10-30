Italian giants in talks to land Liverpool forward after January decision made

Italian giants Inter Milan are in talks over the signing of a Liverpool forward after a decision was made about his January exit from Anfield, per a report.

The Reds have invested heavily in their attack in recent seasons. They’ve twice breached the £100million mark for forwards in the past two summers, for Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola.

Throw in Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz and there are some very exciting options in the final third.

Federico Chiesa is now the odd one out. Having played sparsely for the past couple of seasons, the Italian has featured for just two minutes in this campaign.

Fussball News reports Liverpool could be presented with an opportunity to push Chiesa out in January.

They state Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Atalanta and Lazio are all monitoring his situation.

Inter are said to have held informal talks with Liverpool to find out the parameters of a potential deal. While there’s no agreement yet, the Italian giants are seriously considering a move, and are in the lead for Chiesa’s signature.

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Liverpool are ready to let Federico Chiesa go

Recent reports in the Italian media have suggested Liverpool and their winger are likely on the same page in regards to an exit.

Calciomercato stated: ‘Chiesa, who will turn 29 on October 25th, still has a lot to say and give.

‘If he can’t find a spot in the Reds’ shirt, he’ll pack his bags in January.

‘With 18 months left on his contract, he’ll have to do so for everyone’s sake.

‘He can’t afford to sit idly by on the bench; he wants to play, he has to, even to regain his place in the national team.

‘After rejecting [Gennaro] Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with [Roberto] Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the European Championship and who showed his best form.

‘Chiesa will be put on the market in January, and Liverpool’s current goal is to collect at least €15million from his sale.

‘Those interested (in Italy, he’s been eyed by Napoli and Inter) should consider his salary: in England, Enrico’s son earns around €7million net per season.’