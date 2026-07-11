Inter Milan to make third Curtis Jones bid as Liverpool reach decision on signing replacement – Exclusive

Inter Milan are prepared to table a tempting third bid for Curtis Jones, and Liverpool have made up their mind on whether or not they’ll sign a new midfielder, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Serie A giants have made Jones one of their priority midfield targets and have been working on a deal since the January transfer window, but Liverpool have so far stood firm over their valuation.

TEAMtalk have previously revealed Inter have already seen two bids rejected, with their latest offer worth £21million.

Inter believe that figure represents fair value given the England international has just 12 months remaining on his current Liverpool contract. Liverpool, however, disagree.

Sources have told us that the Reds continue to value Jones at a much healthier £34million, pointing to the inflated fees being paid across the Premier League this summer, including the big-money moves involving Elliot Anderson (£116million) and Sandro Tonali (£100million).

While Liverpool are prepared to negotiate, they have made it clear they do not want to sanction a sale for less than £30million.

Inter, meanwhile, are expected to improve their proposal.

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Inter Milan readying £25m bid for Curtis Jones

We understand the Italian champions are prepared to increase their offer to around £25million and could stretch beyond that if required, but there remains a reluctance to reach Liverpool’s £30million asking price.

The player himself is understood to be encouraged by Inter’s persistence.

Sources indicate Jones appreciates the fact the Nerazzurri have continued to pursue him despite repeated setbacks and is open to making the move to the San Siro this summer.

Although Jones is prepared to fight for his place under new Liverpool head coach, Andoni Iraola, he believes his chances of becoming a regular starter are greater in Milan.

That leaves Liverpool with a significant decision to make.

TEAMtalk understands the club are currently comfortable with their midfield options if Jones remains at Anfield and, as things stand, signing another central midfielder is not viewed as a priority.

However, should Jones depart before the transfer window closes, Liverpool are expected to enter the market for a replacement.

Essentially, the situation is as follows – if Jones goes, Liverpool will sign a new midfielder, but if he stays, they won’t.

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