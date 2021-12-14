Inter told three-point plan will sink Klopp and dump Liverpool out of Europe

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has told Inter Milan what they must do if they are to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League.

The Champions League Round of 16 draw was mired in controversy on Monday. A series of missteps led UEFA to rule the initial draw null and void. At the second time of asking Liverpool were drawn against Italian champions Inter Milan who will represent a tougher challenge than their opponent from the first draw – RB Salzburg.

Liverpool will be favourites for the two-legged tie. Nevertheless, Hornets boss Ranieri has let loose three things Inter must do to dump the Reds out of Europe.

“It will be a nice game and the result is not obvious,” Ranieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

“Liverpool are really strong, but you can see Inzaghi’s hands at Inter. He has inherited a winning team from [Antonio] Conte and it was legitimate to have some doubts after Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi’s sales, but Inter go really fast now.”

On what approach Inter should take to defeat the free-scoring Reds, Ranieri said: “Liverpool and Manchester City are the best teams in England even if Chelsea are on the same level.

“First of all, they must face both games with determination and without inferiority complex. Never take anything for granted in football.

“Second, they must limit errors. Mistakes can be crucial in Champions League, especially against big clubs. There are moments on the pitch when you have positive or negative feelings, so you have to listen to them and act accordingly.

“There is a perfect chemistry between Klopp and the City of Liverpool. He is a good, smart man, a very nice person. Jurgen is the ideal coach for a top club with a great fanbase.”

The final thing Ranieri insisted Inter must do is not be overawed by the Anfield atmosphere.

“However, if you let the Anfield atmosphere get to you, you won’t go far,” Ranieri added. “It’s important for Liverpool, the support from their fans is incredible.”

Zanetti doesn’t fear Liverpool

Meanwhile, legendary Inter full-back and current vice-president Javier Zanetti labelled Liverpool a “top club”. However, he insisted the Serie A kings will be “ready” to produce a major upset.

“It’s useless to comment because everybody saw what happened,” said Zanetti (via Football Italia).

“We accept what we got and we are ready to face Liverpool. They are a top club, but we are the same. Inter have a great history. We have a lot of time to prepare for the game and we’ll be ready.

“It’s a great satisfaction to play in the Champions League knock-out phase for the first time in ten years.

“Inter have been missing it for too long and it’s great to be back. Liverpool are a top team, but we are Inter and we must face them in the best way.”

