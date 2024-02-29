Liverpool interest confirmed in Salah replacement available for a cut-price fee; Newcastle to rival Reds

Liverpool have drawn up a list of potential replacements for exit-bound star Mo Salah and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is one name on their list.

Salah has reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, who put forward a mammoth £150m bid to sign him last summer.

The Egyptian king has less than 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract, meaning this summer is their last chance to recoup a big fee for his services.

Al-Ittihad are willing to pay Salah £1.3m per week to bring him to Saudi Arabia and everything points towards him leaving Anfield in the coming months.

Liverpool have already started planning for Salah’s departure and have identified a number of targets. Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo recently emerged as a potential cut-price option, while bigger-named stars like Leroy Sane and Jarrod Bowen are also admired.

Chiesa has also been linked with a move to the Reds, and a fresh report has claimed that Juventus are willing to part ways with him this summer.

READ MORE: Every central defender linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star and €100m man

Juventus ‘willing to talk’ with Liverpool over Chiesa deal

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Liverpool’s interest in Chiesa ‘has not waned’ and now Juventus are ‘willing to talk to them’ about a summer deal.

They are keen to tie the Italy international down to a new contract – with his current deal set to expire in 2025 – but know they ‘do not have the financial capability to do so.’

As a result, the ‘possibility of a transfer has opened up’ for Chiesa. It’s thought that Juventus would now be willing to accept a cut-price fee of just €40m for him.

Newcastle are also interested in Chiesa, so they could compete with Liverpool for his signature this summer.

Chiesa was considered to be one of the best wingers in the world only a couple of years ago but he has struggled with injuries recently, which has led to a drop in form.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and made two assists in 21 Serie A appearances for Juventus this term, missing four games due to knocks.

Chiesa’s injury record is no doubt something that Liverpool will have to think carefully about before making a move for him, but if he can get back to his best, he could be a real asset for the Merseyside club.

Living up to Salah’s stunning record at Anfield will no doubt be a challenge for whoever replaces him, however.

DON’T MISS: Kenan Yildiz: Who is the Arsenal and Liverpool target and how would he fit in for either club?