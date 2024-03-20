Liverpool interest in deadly forward confirmed by expert, but second deal destroyed amid Man Utd warning

There has been an update on the Jamal Musiala to Liverpool rumours

Liverpool insider Neil Jones has revealed what club sources really think about Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala, though the Reds have been warned against a move for a world-renowned star.

Born in Germany, Musiala spent time in both the Southampton and Chelsea academies before linking up with Bayern Munich in July 2019 at age 16. At the time, the move was viewed as a huge setback for Chelsea, with Musiala since emerging as one of the best young attackers in the world.

The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left winger, has registered 43 goals and 30 assists in 156 games for Bayern, helping them win a host of trophies including the Champions League and four Bundesliga titles.

Musiala struggled with injuries at the start of the season, but he has now formed a deadly partnership with England captain Harry Kane. In his last five league appearances, Musiala has notched five goals and four assists.

While the 21-year-old has decided to play for Germany over England at international level, he is expected to secure a big move to the Premier League at some point in the future.

Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of Musiala and wants to sign him for Manchester City, though Liverpool are also in the mix.

The Reds have even been tipped to complete a blockbuster double raid for Musiala and his Bayern team-mate Joshua Kimmich.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Jones has told Liverpool to steer clear of Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, with Musiala the player club officials really want to land.

Liverpool should sign Musiala but snub Kimmich – Neil Jones

“Bayern Munich look like they are going to have a summer of real change, in the dugout and within their squad, and there are certainly a few players that could be in the minds of a lot of top clubs,” he said.

“Joshua Kimmich, for example, is being linked away, although from a Liverpool perspective I’d be giving that one a wide berth.

“Serge Gnabry, too, seems like a far-fetched link when it comes to Liverpool. He’ll be 29 in July and has not played an awful lot of football over the past few months. Liverpool are not in the business of spending big money and dishing out big contracts to such players. The same goes for Leroy Sane, who turned 28 in January.

“Musiala is different. At 21 he has his best years ahead of him, and he absolutely has the potential to be one of the very best in his position.

“I know that from a Bayern point of view, they are desperate to retain him, and I also know that pretty much every other top club in Europe, Liverpool included, would want to be in the conversation should he leave. I don’t imagine Manchester City or Real Madrid would be sitting on their hands there!

“Liverpool’s stance whenever I’ve asked has always been, ‘well, yes, of course we like him’. But as far as I’m aware there is nothing more concrete than that, despite the links. If I were a gambler, I’d bet on him staying at Bayern – even if I would love to see him at Anfield!”

In an interview with OneFootball, Jones elaborated on why he thinks Liverpool should swerve Kimmich, suggesting the midfielder could be the next Casemiro.

Kimmich to Liverpool would be ‘alarming’

“My opinion on just whether Liverpool should do it would be: ‘The alarm would be flashing at a very loud rate.’

“He’s been a brilliant player for many, many years. He’s got obviously a little bit of versatility in terms of right back and midfield makes him interesting.

“It doesn’t feel like a deal Liverpool should be getting involved in, personally. It would represent a little bit of the change in there. It doesn’t feel like, ‘Well, he fixes a huge problem.’

“I would be steering clear if I was Liverpool, but we’ll see what comes of it.

“It’s great – in theory – when you get a world-class player in. We’ve seen Manchester United do it with Bastian Schweinsteiger. Manchester United have done it with many players. You look at Casemiro, even, to a degree.

“You end up with a player who used to be a great player – who’s on a lot of money – and he’s got a three-year contract or four-year contract. It can become a burden as much as it can be spectacular.

“I would have probably have been trying to force it last summer, when Liverpool really needed a Joshua Kimmich-type signing. This summer doesn’t feel like they do.”

