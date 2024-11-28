Liverpool are reported to have expressed an interest in signing long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in 2025 after learning Barcelona could be forced to sell the midfielder for a cut-price fee.

The Merseysiders are loving life under Arne Slot so far this season, having won 17 of their 19 matches under his command so far and with Wednesday night’s seismic 2-0 Champions League win over European champions Real Madrid illustrating the major impact the Dutchman has made. With Liverpool top of the Premier League and with a chance of opening up an 11-point gap over Manchester City on Sunday, as well as being 100% from five Champions League games, hopes are growing that the 2024/25 season could prove one of the most triumphant in the club’s rich history.

Their form so far this season is all the more remarkable considering Slot has only added one concrete addition – Federico Chiesa – to his ranks. But with the Italian hardly featuring, Slot has basically taken on the squad Jurgen Klopp left behind and seemingly taken it to another level.

However, funds will be available to the Reds boss across both the 2025 winter and summer transfer windows as he looks to further strengthen his squad. And top of his wishlist remains the addition of a new midfielder, having been frustrated in his quest to bring Martin Zubimendi to Anfield during the summer.

Now according to Fichajes, Slot and Co have registered their interest in bringing De Jong to Merseyside – and have seen their interest ‘sparked’ by growing claims the Dutchman is now ‘in his final months’ at the Nou Camp.

The 55-times capped Netherlands midfielder moved to Barcelona in an initial €75m (£64m, $82m) move from Ajax in July 2019. And while he signed a contract extension in October 2020, his current arrangement is due to expire in summer 2026.

Talks over an extension have so far failed to see an agreement reached and now Fichajes claims there is a growing chance that a parting of ways will be on the cards next year if the impasse continues. As a result, Slot is said to be keen to raid Barcelona for De Jong and in the belief a cut-price deal could be on the cards.

Liverpool are keen to sign a new midfielder as two Slot targets are named

The report claims Liverpool are willing to put a ‘significant offer on the table’ to tempt the LaLiga leaders into his sale and with Barcelona unlikely to stand in the player’s way if the Reds do make their move official.

For Slot, it’s claimed he wants to add his countryman to his ranks, believing his ability to affect the pace of games and slow it down to Liverpool’s level would be an ideal fit for their style of play under the Dutchman.

Furthermore, the ‘attraction’ of a move to Anfield and potentially earning a big payday could tip the scales in their favour as far as the midfielder’s future is concerned.

De Jong was consistently linked with a move to Manchester United throughout Erik ten Hag’s somewhat ill-fated tenure, with the Red Devils making a strong push for his signing in the summer of 2022 when the former Ajax boss first stepped into Old Trafford.

Speaking in the summer, though, De Jong appeared content to remain in Catalonia.

“Staying at Barca? Yes, I’m very happy in Barcelona with my family, for sure,” De Jong told a press conference. “Hansi Flick wants me to be key. I talked to him. It was good.”

As for Liverpool, sources have confirmed to us that Slot is keen to add another midfielder to his mix, though he remains keen on firstly, Zubimendi – who while snubbed a move to Anfield over the summer, could yet be convinced to change his mind – and secondly, Aurelien Tchouameni amid claims Real Madrid could be willing to offload the France international next year.

To this point, we have not been made aware if the links to De Jong are genuine and can be substantiated.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Madrid 'offered' Salah; Kelleher status changes

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s prospects of keeping Mo Salah appear to be fading amid startling new claims from Spain that claim his agents have offered the player to Real Madrid and the Spanish giants have held a number of meetings to discuss his potential sale.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield next summer and the Egyptian king has recently admitted he is “more out than in” with regards his future at Anfield and having revealed he is yet to be offered a new deal.

Another star who has been strongly linked with the Anfield exit door is Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his deal also expiring next summer and amid strong links to the Spanish giants.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has shown Liverpool his ultimate respect by refusing to discuss the star and even apologising for refusing to answer questions about the 26-year-old Reds vice-captain.

And finally, Caoimhin Kelleher should now be considered as Alisson’s equal, and not a No.2 after his penalty-saving heroics against Real on Wednesday evening, according to Steve McManaman.

The Irishman appears certain to quit Anfield next summer unless Slot somehow intervenes and offers him a guarantee over games that the Reds boss seemingly can’t keep.

