Liverpool reignite interest in explosive Portugal forward as Reds also target breakthrough World Cup talent

Liverpool could be back in for a top teenage attacker

Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in an explosive Portuguese forward after missing out on Yan Diomande, while Anfield chiefs are also said to be showing interest in a top Japan midfielder.

The search for Mohamed Salah’s replacement on Merseyside continues at pace, but without the hope of signing the club’s number one target to replace the Egyptian king.

Diomande has already revealed that he wants to move to PSG as he prepares to leave RB Leipzig, leaving Liverpool to turn to a number of different alternatives – one of which has previously been on the club’s radar…

Top Wolves talent back on Liverpool’s radar

With Diomande out of the reckoning, a fresh report claims Liverpool are now back in the mix for Wolves attacker Mateus Mane.

The 18-year-old talent enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League, despite his club’s ultimate relegation to the Championship, featuring as a winger or in the No.10 role.

And now Fussball Daten reports that the Reds are ready to renew their interest in the teenager, who currently remains under contract until 2029.

It’s stated that a bid in the region of £35million could be too good to turn down for the Molineux outfit after their relegation, although Liverpool are not the only interested party.

Indeed, the report read, when referencing what could happen with Mane over the coming weeks: “The Wolves board will automatically reject any offers below £30million.

“Market speculation even suggests that this valuation barrier could shift towards £35million in the event of a bidding war between several clubs.”

Borussia Dortmund are reported to have held exploratory talks over a deal for Mane, while fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen.

The report adds: “Scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, who compiled extensive dossiers on his performance data, development curve, and physical condition last season, are monitoring the player closely.

“However, none of these Premier League giants have yet submitted a concrete offer to Wolves.”

Mane scored three goals and added two assists in the Premier League for a woeful Wolves side last season and while a massive talent, it could be argued that he’s not yet ready to fill the massive shoes of Salah on Merseyside.

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Liverpool join race for Japan star

Liverpool are reportedly among four major clubs keen on signing Kaishu Sano after his impressive exploits for Japan at the World Cup.

Sano stunned Brazil in the World Cup last-32 on Monday, scoring a 29th-minute opener for Japan in Houston, only for his country to crash out of the competition thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s late strike.

Sano has been developing into a solid player with Mainz in Germany, and he enhanced his reputation significantly with that brilliant goal against Brazil – his first for his country.

As per German source Bulinews, who cite Nikkan Sports in Japan, Liverpool are ‘showing strong interest’ in a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

The Reds have been joined by Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in eyeing Sano.

His Mainz contract runs for another two years, so the Bundesliga outfit are in a good position to demand significant money. Indeed, reports in Germany revealed in March that Mainz will only sell if a bid worth €50-60million (£43-52m) is made.

Liverpool given Barcola signing hope

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have already made fresh contact with new top winger target Bradley Barcola’s camp this week and have been informed that the France international is expected to leave PSG this summer.

The Reds have moved swiftly to make Barcola their priority target to replace Mohamed Salah on the right flank following the dramatic twist involving RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, who now looks destined for a switch to Paris.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have spoken again with Barcola’s representatives in recent days and received further encouragement that the 23-year-old attacker is preparing to leave the Parc des Princes before summer window slams shut.

Indeed, we exclusively broke the news weeks ago that Barcola had informed PSG he would seek a move after becoming increasingly frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique.

While PSG boss Luis Enrique remains a huge admirer of Barcola, and sporting adviser Luis Campos is also keen for him to stay, both figures acknowledge that the France star deserves to be a first-choice starter, something PSG are increasingly unable to guarantee given the strength of their attacking options.

And sources now indicate that the situation has only moved further in Liverpool‘s favour as PSG attempt to push through a double €200m (£172m, $228m) move that is gathering pace.

Barcola has also made it clear he has no intention of signing a new contract with the club, leaving PSG reluctantly prepared to sanction his sale.

We understand the reigning Ligue 1 champions value him at around €120million (£103m, $136m) – effectively matching the fee they expect to pay should they eventually succeed in landing Diomande.

Sources close to Liverpool report that the Reds have been made fully aware of those financial demands and have not been discouraged in any move, as the potential move accelerates.

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