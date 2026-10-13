Liverpool: Iraola delivers injury update on THREE big-time stars ahead of LASK trip

Andoni Iraola has delivered a major update on three key Liverpool stars ahead of Wednesday evening’s trip to LASK in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola was missing Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for Sunday’s damaging 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Anfield, with the Reds making a losing return to domestic action after the lengthy international break.

Young forward Lewis Koumas was handed a start through the middle for Liverpool, with Hugo Ekitike also remaining on the sidelines with his Achilles issue, with Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz in the wide positions.

Szoboszlai came as a surprise exclusion from the matchday squad over the weekend, after it was revealed that the Hungary international was dealing with a hamstring problem during the international break.

Meanwhile, Gakpo and Isak were out with ankle and thigh problems respectively.

The Anfield outfit are looking to make it two wins from two in the expanded Champions League group phase, having beaten Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their opening fixture, but they will have to do so without three of their biggest stars.

“They are not bad but it’s difficult to tell right now [when they will be back],” the Spaniard said when speaking about Szoboszlai, Gakpo and Isak at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We are taking it day to day. Really the three of them, I don’t know if it’s going to be Brentford or Villarreal.”

That tends to suggest that the trio will not head to Austria to take on LASK and will instead focus on the upcoming Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium this weekend.

After that, the Reds host Villarreal in the Champions League before two quick-fire home outings against Brighton in the league and then Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

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Iraola hints at Liverpool changes

Iraola, meanwhile, has hinted that he is likely to have to make changes for the game in Austria on Wednesday evening.

“I think tomorrow is a game that we want to win, and we need to win, and we want to start strong [in this] competition,” he added.

“We already have the first win, and we want to win the second one because it’s always difficult to win games in this competition.

“But it’s true that sometimes because of freshness reasons, because of some niggles, I think it’s going to be difficult to put exactly the same starting 11 tomorrow.

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“You don’t have a lot of time to train. You try to prepare for the games now, a lot of times just with the videos and the tactic boards, and a little bit outside.

“You have to prioritise the freshness of the players. Especially now, we are playing four games in 10 days, so it is [about] keeping all the legs, all the energy in the games.”