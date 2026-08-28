Liverpool’s late interest in signing a new midfielder is likely to focus on Bournemouth star Alex Scott, according to a strongly worded report from a trusted source, while Andoni Iraola has also come clean about the Reds’ efforts to strengthen his side in the remaining days of the summer window.

The focus at Anfield this summer has been all about the addition of new wingers, with Liverpool finally on the cusp of landing their top target in Bradley Barcola after a £120m (€140m, $163m) transfer package with PSG was agreed.

With excitement building over the France star’s arrival, our sources have explained the inner workings of the deal, the length of contract that Barcola is likely to agree, his expected shirt number and when the player will likely make his debut.

The Reds, though, are not done yet and also want a second winger on the opposite flank, amid surprise claims on Thursday that a move for Yankuba Minteh could be rekindled.

Beyond that, fears have been expressed that Liverpool lack a quality defensive midfielder to really ensure the side are seen as major trophy contenders once again.

Indeed, Daniel Sturridge even scolded his former side over their failure to land an easy £39m transfer target earlier this summer.

Now, though, focus appears to have shifted sharply onto that position and, according to The Independent, Liverpool now see Scott as the ‘leading option’ for the No.6 role.

The wording is notable in that it claims Liverpool’s dream target would be Scott, a player who Iraola knows well and would love to reunite with at Anfield.

‘Multiple sources say that is Iraola’s hinge player at Bournemouth, Alex Scott.’

Scott’s progress over the last two years has been notable. Now on the cusp of becoming an England squad regular, he has been the subject of strong interest from the likes of Chelsea this summer, who have seen at least one offer turned down for his services.

Bournemouth, for their part, are adamant Scott is not for sale, and sources say they are refusing to even put a price on his head this summer to avoid the prospect of receiving any late bids.

READ MORE: Bournemouth make FINAL decision on Alex Scott as Chelsea are sent strong transfer message

Iraola on Liverpool plans for additional signings

During his latest press conference, Iraola himself was quizzed deeply on Liverpool’s quest to sign Barcola and what his plans were for further wing additions.

And while he admitted signing a new winger(s) has always been the top priority, he did also admit the club were open to the possibility of strengthening elsewhere across the side, and amid claims a new midfielder was now also high on the agenda.

“The word is ‘ideally’; ideally is the magic word,” Iraola said when asked if there were other areas he would “ideally” strengthen in.

“In the end, there are certain things that you can do, certain things that we don’t know if we can do.

“But it’s true that the priority has been to strengthen in the wide areas.

“Still, we have four, five days; I’m sure if we can improve other areas, we will.

“But I don’t know how the market is going to finish. I cannot tell you; I have to be patient, the same as you.

“I want to know;, believe me, it’s very uncomfortable for me. You are dealing with uncertainties all the time.

“But we have to wait four, five days, and then we will know what we have and make proper plans.”

Questioned if he was confident that Liverpool would add more to their squad beyond Barcola, Iraola offered a guarded response.

“It would depend on the rest of the positions, what we sign, who is leaving,” he continued.

“I think you have to look at the overall picture. It’s not just in this position or the other one.

“We knew from the beginning where our demands [were]. The first day I arrived here I told you a little bit: it’s the wingers, because we lost especially Mo Salah.

“And then tricky situations with the players we have with long-term injuries. We are probably a player down in some positions, and those have been our main issues.

“But if we can improve in other areas also, we will.”

As stated, Bournemouth, though, will be loath to lose Scott and any sort of deal for the 22-year-old looks fraught with difficulties.

As an alternative, though, the Reds have been offered Monaco’s Lamine Camara.

Another who won’t be on the move this summer is Adam Wharton after Crystal Palace reached a final decision on the possibility of his sale.

Their boss Pierre Sage has also opened up on Liverpool links to Ismaila Sarr this week, explaining why the interest has been ‘difficult’ for the Senegal winger and explaining why he is determined for the 28-year-old to remain at Selhurst Park.