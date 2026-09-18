Andoni Iraola strongly hinted Ronald Araujo is now his automatic selection at right-back, though Liverpool fans hoping to see Bradley Barcola play every game might be in for a shock.

Much was made of Liverpool’s failure to sign a specialist right-back over the summer. Jeremie Frimpong endured a difficult first campaign and there are precious few signs from his displays this season to suggest the Dutchman has improved.

Conor Bradley remains sidelined with injury, while Joe Gomez who can cover at right-back is injury-prone.

Ultimately, Liverpool landed Barcelona centre-back, Ronald Araujo, on a season-long loan. The Uruguayan is more than capable of covering at right-back and since superseding Frimpong in Iraola’s pecking order after just two games, he’s looked a class act at right-back.

When speaking in a press conference on Friday, Reds boss Iraola heaped lavish praise on the 27-year-old. Reading between the lines, the right-back spot is now Araujo’s to lose.

Ronald Araujo No 1 at right-back?

“I am very happy for him,” began Iraola (as cited by the Liverpool Echo). “First time I talked to him, sometimes you talk and you can feel straight away, everything was positive.

“He needed this change and he has come with humility, a big club, experienced player, ready to play positions.

“Physically he has played more mins than we expected and he is showing robustness, in a good place. Not cramping. Especially when you are a centre-back playing right-back, it’s more demanding.”

But while Iraola is clearly overjoyed at the impact his loanee is making, there is one thing he’s asked the defender to do to get even better.

Iraola added: “I like his spirit, now I am pushing him to learn the language, we can use his experience if he can communicate more. It will take some time.”

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Mass rotation for Bradley Barcola and Liverpool wingers?

But while Araujo looks set to line up at right-back for the foreseeable future, the names in the wing positions may be chopped and changed.

Bradley Barcola became Liverpool’s second most expensive signing ever over the summer when arriving for a package that could rise to £123m.

Yet despite the Frenchman’s obvious talents and giant price tag, Iraola’s system required his wingers to play at a high intensity and press from the front.

As such, Iraola hinted he’ll chop and change his wingers throughout the season, both with regards to team selection from the off and in-game substitutions.

“With Bradley, the more he plays the better he becomes,” said Iraola.

“Came without pre-season minutes but in a good shape. Like all signings, he’ll need time to adjust. But he is used to playing high-level games.

“I think it is the spot we want in every position – specific players fighting for two positions.

“Two start, two come from the bench. Most of the games, it’s a good fight and good for me it’s not easy to choose.

“We need the competition. It’s a luxury to have these kinds of options.”

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