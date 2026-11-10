Liverpool: Iraola in dreamland as legendary superstar says YES to signing

Andoni Iraola looks like he’ll get his wish after a legendary superstar signalled his intention to sign with the Reds.

If Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker never played another game for Liverpool, they’ve already done enough to go down as all-time greats in the histories of Liverpool and the Premier League.

Van Dijk is 35 and Alisson 34, though their respective performance levels this season certainly suggest they’ve got at least a couple more years left at elite level. The pair are both out of contract at season’s end.

Question marks are being asked of Alisson’s distribution, with his kicking – both long and short – not as accurate or incisive as it once was.

But from a shot-stopping perspective, there’s nobody better, with the Brazilian producing a save-of-the-season contender to deny Christos Tzolis two weekends ago. The save can be viewed here.

Last time out against Crystal Palace, Alisson was again in fine form and needed to be, with Crystal Palace producing seven shots on target at Selhurst Park. The only time Alisson was beaten was via a penalty awarded in dubious circumstances.

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Until recently, the signs had begun to point towards Alisson and Liverpool parting ways next summer, much to the dismay of his manager, Andoni Iraola.

Speaking last week, Iraola said: “I don’t know [if this will be Alisson’s last season], that is a question you have to ask him. I hope not, I hope he continues with us for more time.

“But, when you ask me about contracts and these situations, it is a matter for the players and the club.

“Yes we have continuous conversations with Julian [Ward] but I cannot tell you everything. We talk between us.”

Fabrizio Romano claimed there are “serious” chances for Alisson to leave in 2027. That came after Football Insider claimed the Reds were ‘putting contingency plans in place as they prepare for Alisson to leave in the summer.’

Alisson wants new contract; Liverpool talks begin

But according to Alisson himself, his only intention is to stay at Liverpool and put pen to paper on a new contract.

What’s more, he revealed his agent is now holding discussions with Liverpool regarding an extension.

As quoted by the BBC, Alisson said: “Yes [I want to stay], in my mind. I’m focused on playing every game but in my mind I’m happy to stay.

“That depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay – I’m happy here and my family is happy here.’

“I’m still hungry for titles and to delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can, so that’s my thinking.”

When asked if he’s personally spoken to the club about a new deal, he replied: “No, but my agent is talking with the club.”

Alisson has been omitted from Brazil’s squad for the current international break, though only because Brazil boss, Carlo Ancelotti, knows the stopper has nothing more to prove.

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Ancelotti described Alisson as his “best goalkeeper”, and the expectation is he will be the starter in the more important games to come.

Of course, the time will eventually arrive for Liverpool to replace Alisson, and TEAMtalk understands Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is fast emerging as a likely candidate to take the reins when the time is right.

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