Three respected sources have assessed the chances of Liverpool sacking Arne Slot and appointing Andoni Iraola – and the outcome might not be what you expect following a whirlwind 24 hours of speculation.

Slot may have led Liverpool to the 2025 Premier League title, but the defence of their crown has been a thoroughly wretched affair.

Long since out of the title race and even facing a battle to finish fifth, the Reds also crashed and burned way too soon in all three cup competitions they entered too.

Off the back of their season of mediocrity, TEAMtalk led the way this week by revealing the ‘very serious concerns’ the Liverpool board now have about allowing Slot to continue.

Previously described as safe and given the green light to continue next season, our correspondent Graeme Bailey insists the 47-year-old should not be sitting comfortably in his hotseat and that player dissatisfaction could yet lead to his removal.

Those claims ramped up on Thursday after it was reported across social media that Liverpool had now decided to sack Slot, while strong reports in France said departing Bournemouth boss Iraola would be the man to replace him at Anfield.

Despite that, three well-connected people, journalists James Pearce and Mark Ogden, as well as former star Steve Nicol, have all given their take on the situation.

Starting with Pearce, he took to X to say: ‘Liverpool’s position on Arne Slot remains unchanged – despite a day of social media rumours.’

Meanwhile, speaking on ESPN, journalist Mark Ogden has also not heard anything about Slot losing his job, suggesting that FSG’s’party trick’ this summer will be to simply keep faith with Slot, and despite the strong links to Iraola.

“Have Liverpool got anything up their sleeve? What they’ve got up their sleeve is to stick with Arne Slot and hope it gets better next season,” Ogden claimed.

“They accept he’s had a difficult season for a variety of different reasons.”

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Liverpool to sack Slot? Two pundits make feelings clear

Whatever Liverpool decide to do next, former star Steve Nicol insists he fully trusts FSG to make the right call, insisting they have a track record for making correct decisions and having insisted their miss of Xabi Alonso may well have been by design.

“FSG haven’t done an awful lot wrong since they got to Liverpool,” the pundit said on ESPN. “Certainly, appointing Arne Slot wasn’t a bad move this time last year when they were picking up the trophy. Things have just gone a little haywire, that Xabi Alonso seemed the ideal situation to jump on.”

“But I trust FSG, and if they wanted Xabi Alonso and he wanted to go to Liverpool, that would have been done and dusted. I think Liverpool know what they’re doing and I’m more than happy to not have Liverpool owners and FSG all over the papers telling us all what they’re trying to do, how they’re going to be doing this and that.

“So far they’ve acted, and we’ve seen how it turns out when they act,” Nicol added. “Up until now, generally, it’s been successful. So, I’m not so sure that the Xabi Alonso thing is something Liverpool fans and Liverpool owners will be desperately sad about, because they might just have something else up their sleeve.”

Another former star, Jermaine Pennant, though, is adamant that Slot needs sacking.

Pennant said: “If the board thinks that this is the guy to stay in charge, then something’s wrong with the board. Everyone can see this Liverpool team, see that they broke almost every single record which is not good – the most goals conceded, the most losses ever in a campaign, you name it. The stats are shocking.”

After Mohamed Salah criticism of Liverpool’s form and Slot’s style on social media, Pennant added: “What he’s saying [Salah] is stating the obvious. And if the board ultimately think that next season is going to be any different… I’m just shocked, because personally, I don’t see how [things will change].

“Are they going to spend another £450million, half a billion to bring in some more players? It’s down to philosophy the way Liverpool play, how to play. They’re playing like a mid-table team – they just sit back, they wait for teams to come onto them. There’s no threat going forward, they’re not aggressive.

“So you’ve built a great machine and then all of a sudden you change these same cogs in that machine and expect to get the right output. It’s just not going to work.”

To dampen the doubts on Slot, this list here had 20 explanations as to why FSG simply have to let him go.

It’s not just supporters who want Slot gone, with this respected senior journalist also calling on the club to part ways with him, branding them a ‘wreck’ and labelling them a side that ‘screams mid-table mediocrity‘.

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