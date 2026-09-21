Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has leapt to the defence of Florian Wirtz in the wake of some stinging criticism that has been aired at the German, with pundit Jamie Carragher and an irate journalist quickly put in their place.

The Reds eked out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday as Iraola made a triumphant return to his former club; the victory ensuring their unbeaten run remains intact and lifts Liverpool up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The win at the Vitality Stadium was secured thanks to Alexander Isak, who netted his fourth goal in seven appearances this season and finally starts looking like the £125m player the Reds forked out a club-record fee to sign.

But while the Swede has started to finally come good, the same cannot be said for Wirtz, who continues to struggle to impose his game, while worse yet, has seemingly now forgotten how to do the basics right.

As a result, an unimpressed Carragher was quick to launch into a tirade over the £116m Wirtz’s role in the side, demanding that Iraola takes him out of the firing line.

Speaking on the Jamie Carragher podcast on Sky Sports, the pundit stated: “I think going forward Iraola’s got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team.

“I thought this Bournemouth game was a big game for Wirtz, because if he doesn’t produce, he’s then going to have a three-week break. By the time we come back, we’re into October. Before you know it, it’ll be Christmas in six to eight weeks, or it’ll feel like we’re getting to Christmas. He has to do something!”

Carragher continued: “Wirtz wouldn’t be in my Liverpool team. Manchester City at home [on 11 October], for me, he can’t be in the team.”

Carragher’s concerns were also echoed by specialist Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch, who also questioned Wirtz’s role in the side.

Writing on X, he commented: “Florian Wirtz is putting in the sort of performance that justifies every criticism of him during his time at Liverpool.

“I’m always an advocate for giving players time, but he can’t keep throwing in games like this, even if he isn’t quite this bad most weeks.”

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Iraola instantly reacts to Carragher’s Wirtz criticism

During his analysis of the game, Carragher had added: “Wirtz has been really poor again. It’s just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all.

“In the main, people have been understanding of his situation. He’s new to the league and Liverpool were poor last season. When you come for that price tag, people want goals and assists.”

And while Wirtz improved slightly after the break, the German was hauled off after 73 minutes, to which Carragher responded: “He can have no complaints.”

Made aware of the stinging criticism that has come Wirtz’s way, Iraola offered a strong defence of the star and insisted he played his part in the Reds’ victory.

“He started the game slowly, I agree. The first minute they went quite intense, and we were not quite with us,” Iraola told Sky Sports.

“The duels in the middle. After that first phase, I think we improved. Florian has helped us also to improve.

“Second half, he was playing much better; he was finding better spots to receive and turn. Probably we haven’t found the last part or moment to score, but I think I’m much happier with his second half than his first one.”

While stopping short of telling Carragher to mind his own business and let him pick the side, the facts don’t lie, and a modest 18 G/A (seven scored, 11 assists) in 55 appearances so far represents a pretty poor return.

On the win itself, Iraola added: “I’m obviously happy with the result. I know it’s a difficult place to come from, a very difficult place to get three points.

“We could see in the game, at the beginning, in the first 20 minutes, we weren’t at the level in the game, and it has cost us until afterwards, where we finished the first half better.

“The second half we played better. But that beginning of the game kind of – not surprised us because we knew where we were coming to – but it was difficult for us.

“We could see a bit later, when Bournemouth started to get tired, that in the second half we controlled the game much better. We even had chances to finish but didn’t score the second one. But in that first part of the game, we were not winning duels, second balls and when they play with this intensity, you have to be at their level.”

Wirtz’s struggles, meanwhile, were recently blamed on three ‘scared’ Liverpool teammates and with the £116m star receiving some golden improvement advice.

In the meantime, the player has been linked with a return to Bayern Munich, though our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has revealed the Reds’ thinking on his potential sale.

From the Bayern Munich end, they have also reached a verdict on a swoop amid claims a high-profile swap could be in the works.