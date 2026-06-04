Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, inset, is closing on the appointment of Andoni Iraola as manager

Liverpool are increasingly confident of confirming Andoni Iraola as their new head coach before the weekend, with sources indicating the club have been left in little doubt that appointing the Spaniard to replace Arne Slot was the right decision.

As first reported by TEAMtalk last weekend, the Reds moved quickly to make Iraola their top target following Slot’s departure, and sources now indicate the appointment is entering its final stages.

A full agreement to install the Basque tactician as the new Liverpool manager could ‘now be a matter of days away’, sources insist.

Liverpool’s hierarchy are understood to be extremely pleased with how the process has unfolded. Discussions with Iraola have only reinforced their belief that he is the ideal candidate to lead the club into its next chapter, with senior figures convinced they have secured one of the most impressive young coaches in European football.

An agreement in principle was reached earlier this week, and there is growing expectation within the corridors of power at Fenway Sports Group that the Spaniard’s arrival will be formally announced in due course.

The 43-year-old has also already decided on the identity of his four-man backroom team at Anfield, having given the club an official ‘yes’ to taking charge.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey has spent the week speaking to sources close to the situation and understands Liverpool are delighted with how talks have progressed.

“Liverpool are looking to put this to bed before the weekend having agreed in principle with Iraola earlier in the week, as we revealed,” Bailey said.

“Iraola and Liverpool first held talks over the weekend; his relationship with Richard Hughes is excellent. The trust is already in place between them, something which can often take time to develop, so that is a real advantage.

“The working relationship won’t take weeks or months to get on the same page. Hughes knows the way Iraola thinks.”

That existing relationship is understood to have played a major role in Liverpool’s decision-making process.

While other candidates were discussed internally, sources say sporting director Hughes viewed Iraola as the ideal fit for both the club’s football structure and long-term vision.

Importantly, Liverpool do not expect a dramatic shift in transfer strategy following the managerial change and their summer transfer plans are expected to ramp up once Iraola is in situ, with sources revealing the five priority positions the Reds will target this summer…

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Liverpool want five major signings under new boss Iraola

Planning for the summer window had already long since begun at Anfield, with Hughes actively working on an heir for Mohamed Salah, for example, with serious vigour since last autumn.

Beyond that, though, the club also has ambitious plans to further strengthen their squad across the park as they strive to recapture the heights that had seen them waltz to the 2024/25 Premier League title.

Indeed, the belief inside the club is that Iraola’s arrival will only serve to complement plans that were already being put in place.

“I am told Liverpool’s transfer plans won’t change massively,” Bailey explained.

“They know what they need – a Mohamed Salah replacement, at least one central midfielder, full-backs (both left and right-sided) and, in an ideal world, another central defender.

“But Hughes knows what Iraola likes. I would expect to see some of the decisions more tailored to the Spaniard’s style, but that is not a huge change in thinking.”

Sources believe that alignment is one of the biggest reasons why Iraola emerged as the preferred candidate and opted, for example, not to make a move for Xabi Alonso.

“That is part of the point,” Bailey added.

“Iraola is arguably more in tune with Hughes and Liverpool’s recruitment staff. That is the thinking and what I am being told.”

Liverpool’s hierarchy are also said to be hugely impressed by the former Bournemouth boss on a personal and professional level.

“I would say Liverpool are delighted with how talks have gone,” Bailey continued.

“Iraola is everything they expected. It is Hughes getting his man. I am told owners FSG and Michael Edwards are hugely impressed by him. They really think it is a fantastic fit.”

Iraola is also expected to bring a trusted group of staff with him to Anfield.

Identity of Iraola’s Liverpool backroom team revealed

Sources have confirmed that Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webber are all set to form part of his coaching team on Merseyside.

A Liverpool midfield icon could also return to Anfield as part of the coaching core to help ensure an even smoother transition for Iraola.

The additions are viewed as an important part of ensuring continuity in Iraola’s methods and helping him make an immediate impact once he takes charge.

With an agreement already in place, Liverpool now appear to be entering the final stretch of the process and barring any late complications, TEAMtalk understands the Reds expect to unveil Iraola as their new manager before the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s role in Iraola’s appointment has also come to light – but only after the Reds failed to convince a ‘dream option’ to make the move.

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that Iraola would love to bring a £247m-rated Bournemouth trio with him to Anfield this summer.

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