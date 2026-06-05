Bournemouth have made it crystal clear that they have absolutely no intention of selling Eli Junior Kroupi this summer despite growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with TEAMtalk exclusively told that no amount of money will talk them into a sale.

Sources at the Vitality Stadium have made it clear that the teenage sensation remains a key part of the club’s long-term plans and insist there are no discussions taking place regarding a potential exit. Furthermore, Bournemouth have categorically no intentions of entertaining any offers, or embarking on talks over a potential sale.

The Cherries have already undergone significant change this summer following the departure of Andoni Iraola, who has moved on to take charge of Liverpool.

However, Bournemouth are determined to provide new boss Marco Rose with the strongest possible platform to succeed and have no desire to weaken the squad by allowing their biggest talents to leave.

Kroupi is firmly among that group.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in European football.

His performances have inevitably attracted attention. We understand Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have closely monitored Kroupi’s development, while Real Madrid have also kept tabs on the French youngster.

However, the strongest interest of all has come from within the Premier League, leading the Cherries to place their flag in the sand very firmly before speculation over the teenager begins to escalate and amid reports that Kroupi has already picked his ideal next club…

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Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG told to forget Kroupi deal

Interest is equally strong in England. Arsenal and Liverpool have all been tracking the forward, with the latter maintaining a particularly close watch following Iraola’s move to Anfield.

The Spaniard played a key role in Kroupi’s development on the south coast and remains a huge admirer of the teenager’s talent. Despite the mounting speculation – and we can also confirm Manchester United are admirers of the player – we can confirm Bournemouth remain completely relaxed about the situation.

Sources have told us that the club view much of the recent transfer talk as exactly that – speculation.

Internally, there is no expectation that Kroupi will leave and Bournemouth are planning for him to be a major part of Rose’s project moving forward, and, at the very least, for another season at least.

The club are taking a similarly firm stance regarding fellow highly-rated youngster Alex Scott.

Sources indicate Bournemouth remain hopeful of agreeing a new contract with the England Under-21 international and view him as another cornerstone of their future plans.

While fresh terms for Kroupi have not been ruled out, there is far less urgency surrounding his situation. The teenager is already tied to Bournemouth until 2030, and the club are comfortable with the strength of his current agreement.

Crucially, we can reveal that Kroupi does not have a release clause in his contract and the Cherries are under no financial pressure to sell.

That means Bournemouth retain complete control over his future and are under no pressure to entertain offers, regardless of where interest comes from.

The message from the south coast is therefore a simple one. Bournemouth acknowledge the admiration Kroupi is generating across Europe, but they have no plans to cash in on one of the brightest young stars in the Premier League.

With Rose preparing for his first season in charge and the club determined to build rather than rebuild, Bournemouth fully expect Kroupi’s future to remain exactly where they believe it belongs – at the Vitality Stadium.

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