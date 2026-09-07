Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has indicated that Ronald Araujo could become a permanent fixture at right-back this season after his dazzling performance against Ipswich Town on Friday night, and with the man he displaced – Jeremie Frimpong – sent a message about how his own season could unfold.

The Reds brought in the experienced Uruguayan defender on a season-long loan from Barcelona after he slipped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, with Liverpool bringing him to Anfield with the option of making his move a permanent £47m (€55m, $63.5m) transfer at the end of the season.

Having carved out a successful career as a centre-back, Liverpool brought Araujo in as an immediate replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who departed Anfield to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

But with Jeremie Jacquet and the returning Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez as other options to partner skipper Virgil van Dijk, Iraola opted to pick Araujo at right-back on Friday night as the Reds collected their first three point haul of the season with a 2-0 triumph at Portman Road.

While Araujo wasn’t the star of the show – that was probably two-goal Alexander Isak and a rejuvenated Cody Gakpo – the Uruguayan certainly impressed, and now Iraola has explained his thinking behind the switch and why fans can expect to see the player operating there more often.

“[Milos] Kerkez had a difficult game against [Abdul] Fatawu, but he was very aggressive, and I liked his game,” Iraola told Sky Sports.

“With Ronald, the thinking was about Fatawu swinging crosses into the box, and Ipswich puts a lot of balls in.

“Those crosses and second balls, and also set pieces, I felt that Ronald could help us. He was very important.”

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Araujo’s incredible stats from playing as right-back for Liverpool

The stats certainly vindicate Iraola’s decision to pick Araujo there.

According to Opta, Araujo won the most duels (9/10), the most aerial duels (6/6), and picked up the joint-most clearances (seven) in the game, offering the Reds a much more defensive solidity from right-back not seen in many a year.

Of course, being more defensive-minded means the Reds perhaps don’t get the same creativity down the right flank as has typified their style over several years, with Trent Alexander-Arnold a master of that craft.

The man brought in as TAA’s replacement – Frimpong – has struggled to find his best form at Anfield and the Dutchman must now have a serious concern for his place.

However, in a message of hope to him, Iraola has indicated he could still be needed over the course of the campaign.

“We will need Jeremie Frimpong when we need to be more offensive, and for others we will need Ronald. We will take that decision according to the game,” Iraola concluded.

Either way, Van Dijk was certainly impressed by Araujo’s display.

“He can play both (positions), and he showed it today again,” Van Dijk told reporters after the final whistle at Portman Road.

“We need everyone, so today the choice was for Ronald to play right-back. The next game, the manager could come up with something else.”

Araujo’s move to Anfield came a little out of the blue when it was announced in the first week of August, and it has since emerged that there were three reasons why the move from Barcelona was sanctioned.

Another star signed by the Reds – goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans – will spend the season on loan with Genk.

However, the teenager has been sent a selection warning by the Belgian side, in news that may concern those at Anfield who put their trust in the teenager as Alisson’s future heir.